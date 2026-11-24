Liverpool head to Bruges in buoyant mood after battering fierce rivals Manchester United 4–0 on Mauricio Pochettino’s Red Devils bow.

Andoni Iraola’s team are back on the Champions League scene midweek, heading to the idyllic Belgian city of Bruges on Matchday 5 of the league phase. Liverpool had been perfect in the Champions League before visiting Fenerbahçe before the international break, where they succumbed to a 3–2 defeat.

While there’s no risk of Liverpool failing to extend their Champions League campaign beyond next January, Iraola would’ve quickly gauged the value of avoiding the two extra games that come with the knockout playoff round.

Club Brugge have an almost identical record at the halfway mark, so a tough encounter is expected for the visitors at the Jan Breydel Stadium. Here’s how the two teams could line up.

Club Brugge Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Club Brugge are currently without Joel Ordóñez, who enjoyed a standout 2025–26 season and was close to joining Aston Villa in the summer. The Ecuadorian international is managing a foot injury.

Jan Virgili has also been ruled out for the hosts.

Nicolò Tresoldi leads Brugge’s scoring charts in this competition with five goals, including a hat trick at San Siro. He’ll start up top for Ivan Leko’s side on Wednesday, having scored a brace at the weekend.

Former West Ham United midfielder Freddie Potts joined the Belgian club in the summer, and the 23-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season. Potts was tasked with replacing Aleksandar Stanković in Brugge’s midfield, settling into the role well.

Club Brugge predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Seys; Potts, Vanaken; Forbs, Vetlesen, Lemaréchal; Tresoldi.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Club Brugge

Iraola has played down the severity of Ryan Gravenberch’s heel injury, with the Liverpool boss saying ahead of Sunday’s emphatic victory that the midfielder was “day-to-day”. Still, Gravenberch hasn’t been called up to Iraola’s traveling roster for the midweek duel.

Cody Gakpo picked up a calf injury on international duty and missed the Man Utd victory as a result. He’s also not ready to return to action yet. Alexander Isak, meanwhile, could be afforded a rest with the Merseyside Derby fast approaching, allowing Lewis Koumas to come back into the fold.

Long-term absentee Giovanni Leoni is finally back in training after more than a year on the sidelines due to a devastating knee injury. Conor Bradley is also on the comeback trail, but Hugo Ekitiké isn’t expected to recover from his Achilles injury until the new year.

Iraola will surely tinker with his starting lineup from Sunday, with Trey Nyoni likely returning to the engine room and Kostas Tsimikas coming in for Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Club Brugge (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Nyoni; Muñoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas.