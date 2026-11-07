Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Expensive Superstars Return for Key Test

After the positivity of five wins in a row, it has been a chastening week for Liverpool who suffered defeat at the hands of Arsenal and Fenerbahçe.

Sunday’s Premier League fixture offers perhaps the best possible chance to get back on the horse, as they face struggling Crystal Palace, who have lost their three on the spin in the Premier League and have just a sole victory in their last seven in all competitions. Manager Pierre Sage is hanging on by his fingernails.

Still, the Eagles remain something of a bogey team for Liverpool, and have lost only three of their last 10 meetings with the Reds. Andoni Iraola’s men will need to be wary of conceding the sort of “cheap goals” that cost them in the Champions League midweek.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up against Palace.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace

GK: Alisson—An ever-present in the Premier League in 2026–27, the Brazilian will be aiming for a fifth clean sheet of the season at Selhurst Park.

RB: Ronald Araújo—The on-loan Uruguayan’s dynamism and determination were sorely missed midweek and he should return to the right back role this weekend.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—The young French center back has been one of the signings of the season so far, but came under fire for some of his defending in the defeat to Fenerbahçe. No Liverpool player has made more tackles or interceptions in the Premier League this season.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—With Jean-Philippe Mateta suspended, Van Dijk will instead likely be tasked with keeping Jørgen Strand Larsen quiet.

LB: Milos Kerkez—The Hungarian has his detractors but he remains Liverpool’s first-choice left back, for lack of a more stable option.

Pick Your Liverpool XI!

CM: Trey Nyoni—One of the few bright spots from the midweek defeat was Nyoni’s first senior goal. The 19-year-old could be rewarded with his second Premier League start this weekend.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Ryan Gravenberch might be fit to return in time for Sunday, but is unlikely to dislodge the in-form Mac Allister.

RW: Cody Gakpo—Víctor Muñoz started midweek suggesting it will be the Dutchman who returns for Premier League duty. Gakpo has a goal and three assists in seven appearances this season.

AM: Florian Wirtz—The German continues to do a lot of the right things and impress with his underlying numbers without regularly getting involved in the goals in the Premier League.

LW: Bradley Barcola—Iraola’s experiment with Barcola as the spearhead of his attack in the Champions League didn’t really work. Expect the Frenchman to be shunted back out wide against Palace.

ST: Alexander Isak—Isak’s record against Palace is surprisingly modest, with just two goals in eight previous meetings. The Swede will hope to improve upon that this weekend.