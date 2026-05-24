Liverpool Present Mohamed Salah With Special Gift After Tearful Anfield Farewell

Liverpool might not have hoisted any silverware during Mohamed Salah’s sendoff at Anfield, but he still took home some hardware before demanding his teammates give “everything” to the club in the future.

The Egyptian superstar, who played his final match in a red shirt on Sunday, took his final bow for Liverpool following a 1–1 draw with Brentford to close out a turbulent 2025–26 campaign. Salah created his side’s only goal of the match with a brilliant trivela assist, giving the supporters singing his name one last moment of magic to remember him by.

The club also made sure to show its appreciation for the legendary winger after the final whistle. Salah walked through a guard of honor before meeting CEO Billy Hogan, sporting director Richard Hughes and former Liverpool players Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush at midfield, where he was presented with a sentimental gift.

Always part of our history 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/L2B9O4khNU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 24, 2026

Titled “The Champions Wall,” a plaque showed off the list of trophies in Liverpool’s cabinet, many of which Salah helped put there. During his nine years on Merseyside, he won nine honors, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League title.

It was only fitting that an emotional rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” rang out, bringing Salah to tears. Andy Robertson, who also pulled down the curtain on his Liverpool career, received the same treatment.

Salah Reflects on His Emotional Sendoff, Sends Parting Message

A final standing ovation at Anfield for the Egyptian king. pic.twitter.com/0vjr1o31kJ — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 24, 2026

Salah couldn’t help but joke after the proceedings about just how emotional he got on Sunday, as he said goodbye to the club where he tallied 257 goals and 123 assists.

“I cried a lot,” he said. “I think more than I did in my whole life! But it’s very tough to leave a place like this. Also I cried a bit in the training ground. I’m not really an emotional guy, you guys don’t see that in the media that much. You always see me tough, aggressive but inside me I take it like a baby.

“It’s very tricky. We left our youth here, sharing everything from the beginning until the end. We wouldn’t even dream of what we had but we did it for this club. We put it back where it belonged.”

Salah also parted with some fiery words for his Liverpool teammates after such a nightmare season in which the club finished fifth in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy.

“This is our message to the players in the dressing room. Look, the club now is fighting for everything. The fans will not accept less than that,” he said.

“They don’t care that much about the result as long as you sweat and you give your blood here. They will love you forever. So this is my message to you guys: it’s not about talent, it’s about everything. This is why [Robertson] is loved more than anyone probably, because he just gave it all on the field and fans love him for that. It’s tricky to leave Liverpool, but this is life and we have to move on.”

Slot Gives Final Verdict on Salah, Robertson

Arne Slot (left) has a tense relationship with Mohamed Salah. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Ahead of Sunday’s match, there were plenty of headlines—not for the first time this season—surrounding Arne Slot and Salah, who have clashed on numerous occasions in 2025–26. Slot refused to confirm what type of role the 33-year-old would play against Brentford, but he ultimately gave Salah the nod in his final match.

The two shared an impersonal hug when Salah left the pitch for the final time in the 74th minute, and Slot continued the trend with his final message to the forward—and Robertson—in his postgame press conference.

“Brilliant, as always, as what you can expect from our fans,” Slot said when asked about the reception from the home supporters for Salah and Robertson. “So, they completely got what they deserved. Two legends that in the last nine years won nine trophies over here.

“So, yeah, for them, it must have been a special day, a difficult day probably as well, but definitely also a special day and the fans made it special for them as well. I think I’ve said it many times, this club knows how to celebrate a league title, this club knows to handle tragedies and this club definitely also knows how to celebrate these two players.”

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