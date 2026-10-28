Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The headline act of the Carabao Cup fourth round will see Liverpool host Chelsea in Wednesday’s final game.

Neither club will want to be eliminated in the fourth round—the sort of exit that puts anyone under pressure regardless of circumstance—and so we should expect an entertaining affair between two teams that hold genuine ambitions of winning this entire competition.

Liverpool arrive at this one in high spirits, having figured themselves out to the tune of eight wins and a draw from their last 10 games, and they will be heavy favorites against a Chelsea side that has toppled back into crisis after a dismal 2–0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

It’s still early in the season, but this is the sort of fixture that can really dictate the direction of a team’s campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about this one.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

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Liverpool should have enough to get by. | MB Media/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield with the pressure ramped up to 11. Chelsea have been fun this season but concerns over their tactical identity and defensive weaknesses are all fans can talk about after the gruesome nature of the defeat to Spurs. He really needs a big win, but Liverpool are not in a giving mood.

The Reds have found their footing after an uncomfortable start to the Andoni Iraola era. While they have their own concerns at the back, the 2–0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion will have added an extra confidence boost to a team that, despite the mixed noise, has only lost once all season—and that was against Manchester City.

Rotated squads will likely tweak the balance of power somewhat, but Liverpool should have enough about them to advance, even if this tie goes the distance.

Chelsea pressure: While there are no suggestions Alonso’s job is under threat, the reality is the defeat to Spurs really harmed his standing among fans. Things could soon turn ugly if Chelsea cannot offer an immediate response, leaving the entire squad under real pressure.

While there are no suggestions Alonso’s job is under threat, the reality is the defeat to Spurs really harmed his standing among fans. Things could soon turn ugly if Chelsea cannot offer an immediate response, leaving the entire squad under real pressure. Happy in cup competitions: The only questions about Liverpool this season have come in the Premier League. Away from that competition, the Reds have steamrolled through opponents in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup, clearly enjoying the change of scenery.

The only questions about Liverpool this season have come in the Premier League. Away from that competition, the Reds have steamrolled through opponents in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup, clearly enjoying the change of scenery. The Palmer problem: Chelsea are without talisman Cole Palmer for this one after his needless red card against Spurs. With doubts over João Pedro’s fitness up top, the Blues could be without some of their most important players.

Prediction: Liverpool 1–1 Chelsea (Liverpool win on penalties)

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Complicating things for Liverpool is this weekend’s crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal. Iraola will have one eye on that fixture and could try to keep some of his biggest names fresh on the sidelines.

Expect rests for Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz, the latter of whom is carrying a minor foot injury. Opportunities should come for some youngsters but perhaps not for winger Víctor Muñoz, who is a doubt with a knee problem.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitiké, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley all remain unavailable for Liverpool.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Araújo, Jacquet, Gomez, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, McConnell, Gakpo; Koumas

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Palmer’s suspension is a major blow for Chelsea, who are also going to be without striker Pedro for a few weeks after his latest injury setback. Replacing the Brazilian with Morgan Rogers did not work against Spurs, so veteran Danny Welbeck could come into the starting lineup.

Emiliano Martínez and Reece James are both injured, and there are doubts over the fitness of Pep Chavarría, Jamie Gittens and Emmanuel Emegha, who is thought to be close to a comeback from an injury suffered during in preseason.

Alonso is under pressure to give Estêvão more opportunities after a slow start to the campaign for the Brazilian talent. Expect to see him start here.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1): Penders; Fofana, Acheampong, Hato; Gusto, Caicedo, Lavia, Palestra; Estêvão, Rogers; Welbeck

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Wednesday, Oct. 28 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT Referee: Darren England

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, Prime Video, Sky Sports Main Event