Liverpool vs. Man City Combined XI: Only Four Reds Selected

The Premier League weekend’s headline act delivers a superstar-laden contest between two of England’s behemoths: Liverpool and Manchester City.

Following a three-week international break, Sunday’s tantalizing clash at Anfield is the perfect tonic—even if the majority of the discourse surrounding the fixture centers around Man City being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations on a mass scale.

Many of the division’s leading talents will take to the field on Merseyside, with both clubs boasting expensively-assembled rosters brimming with elite players.

With that in mind, here’s how a combined XI of available Liverpool and City players looks.

Liverpool vs. Man City Combined XI

GK: Alisson

Alisson has set the standard over the past decade. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool and City both have the luxury of exceptional first-choice goalkeepers and the battle between Alisson and Gianluigi Donnarumma is certainly not clear-cut. Two phenomenal shot-stoppers with the odd error coded into their game, they stand among the world’s best in their position.

But, when injury-free, Alisson just edges this particular duel with his more consistent showings in Liverpool’s goal. The Brazilian is superior with the ball at his feet and an unmatched master of one-vs.-one situations.

RB: Matheus Nunes

Matheus Nunes is super consistent. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ronald Araújo has made an excellent start to his loan spell at Anfield as a repurposed right back, but the consistency and quality of Matheus Nunes still prevails. The Portuguese defender remains a hugely underappreciated talent.

Nunes has an incredibly complete game. Boasting endless energy reserves, terrific physicality and impressive defensive intelligence for a former box-to-box midfielder, he’s one of the most reliable fullbacks in the Premier League.

CB: Rúben Dias

Rúben Dias is a calming presence. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

There are some fantastic center backs prowling Liverpool and City’s defensive lines, but few possess the blend of power, composure and leadership owned by Rúben Dias. While perhaps not quite as imperious as during his earliest years at the Etihad Stadium, he’s still a formidable presence.

The 29-year-old is not blessed with super recovery speed or a goalscoring knack, but his defensive positioning and incredible understanding of his role makes him ever so reliable. Dias seldom puts a foot wrong for the Cityzens.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is still going strong aged 35. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Marc Guéhi and the emerging Jérémy Jacquet are both impressive talents, but Virgil van Dijk is the greatest defender of the past decade—even if, like Dias, he’s not quite as commanding or flawless as he was several years ago.

Van Dijk’s reputation was somewhat knocked by being forced to babysit Ibrahima Konaté for large stretches of last season, but Jacquet’s arrival has allowed Liverpool’s skipper to shine once again.

Plus, he’s always good for a vital goal from a set piece.

LB: Joško Gvardiol

Man City’s left back options are far superior. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

City arguably have three left backs better than Liverpool’s Milos Kerkez. Nico O’Reilly and Rayan Aït-Nouri are quality options for Enzo Maresca, but it’s the effortlessly imposing Joško Gvardiol who has been trusted in the role by the Italian early in his reign.

The Croatian defender has the stature and physicality of a center half—a role he’s played regularly throughout his career—yet the grace and technical class to consistently grab goals and assists when rampaging up the flank.

CM: Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson’s ascent has been so impressive. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

When Elliot Anderson was sold to Nottingham Forest to help Newcastle United comply with the Premier League’s financial regulations, few predicted he would be valued at $153 million just two years later. Yet, here we are.

The Englishman’s ascent has been rather remarkable, with his place as a guaranteed starter for City and England well earned. The combative midfielder is capable of operating as a No. 6 and No. 8 courtesy of his relentless engine and unrivaled industry.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai was outstanding last season. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

The Argentine duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández are both top-level midfielders, while the same can be said of Ryan Gravenberch. But Dominik Szoboszlai’s powerful, all-action performances make him the perfect partner for Anderson in a combined team.

The Hungarian generally thrives when operating closer to the opposition goal, but his displays at right back have underscored his defensive resilience. Few Liverpool players since Steven Gerrard have struck a ball more cleanly—or been more reliable providers of wonder goals.

RW: Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo took no time adjusting to life in Manchester. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Antoine Semenyo should be available to face Liverpool despite withdrawing from international duty early due to a swollen leg. The Ghanaian forward has been pictured in training ahead of the match and will likely line up on City’s left wing.

However, such is his versatility, Semenyo can easily be deployed on the right-hand side. He regularly played off that flank when dazzling Premier League defenses for Bournemouth and City last season—finishing the campaign on 22 goals across all competitions.

AM: Rayan Cherki

Man City’s magician. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With Florian Wirtz continuing to flounder for the Reds—well, certainly in relation to his astronomical price tag—Rayan Cherki is the only option in the No. 10 position. He enjoyed an unbelievable first year with City and continues to go from strength to strength.

The young Frenchman’s trickery and flair make him one of soccer’s most enjoyable stars to watch. Capable of conjuring a moment of magic at any given second, there’s a reason he delivered 26 goal involvements for City during his debut term.

LW: Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola awaits his first Liverpool goal. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

While Bradley Barcola is yet to score or assist for Liverpool, one can’t ignore his brilliance at Paris Saint-Germain. After serving up 60 goal contributions for the European champions across the previous two seasons, it’s no wonder the Reds were willing to cough up $166 million for his services.

The France international will surely explode into life at Anfield soon, tormenting opposition right backs with his searing speed and twinkling feet. On his day, he’s truly unstoppable—just ask defenders in Ligue 1.

ST: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is the Premier League’s best marksman. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Alexander Isak will miss Sunday’s match due to injury, but even the Swede’s resurgent form is no match for Erling Haaland. The City striker is the division’s most prolific sharpshooter by some distance and scored five times across his three games against Liverpool last season.

The Norwegian was the Premier League’s leading goalscorer in 2025–26 and already has seven goals in as many appearances for City across all competitions this campaign. Even Van Dijk consistently struggles against Haaland, who is simply an otherworldly center forward.