Liverpool vs. Man City: Four Key Battles That Could Decide Crucial Encounter

Liverpool vs. Manchester City has often defined campaigns over the past decade but both clubs find themselves in an unfamiliar predicament this season.

An utterly disastrous title defence means Liverpool are longer in the race for the Premier League crown and Man City’s inconsistencies have allowed Arsenal to march to the summit of the standings. Sunday’s fixture between the sides has lost some of its sparkle as a result.

However, this remains a crucial encounter for both the Reds and the Cityzens. The former continue their hunt for Champions League qualification, while also seeking revenge for a bruising 3–0 defeat at the Etihad in November, and the latter are aiming to keep pace with the Gunners in the title picture.

They may not be in direct competition this season but this rivalry will still produce fireworks at Anfield as two of world football’s most expensive squads do battle.

Here are four key on-field duels that could have a dramatic impact on Sunday’s affair.

Virgil van Dijk vs. Erling Haaland

Two giants will battle at Anfield. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP/Getty Images

The battle between Virgil van Dijk and Erling Haaland has been regularly hyped in recent years but the duo have proven evenly-matched. There are few—if any—examples of the Liverpool defender completely outfoxing his Norwegian opponent, or vice versa. The upcoming duel could be different, however.

Both giants enter Sunday’s fixture far from their respective peaks. Van Dijk’s worrying decline this season has contributed to Liverpool’s underwhelming defensive record, with previously uncharacteristic errors creeping into his game on a regular basis. Now 34 years old and forced to play every match for the Reds, fatigue is part of the problem.

Haaland had few struggles during the start of the campaign, appearing set to smash his own goalscoring records, but his returns have been considerably more modest since the turn of the year. Just two goals in 11 appearances at the start of 2026 has seen the Scandi sharpshooter drift into anonymity during an inconsistent period for the Cityzens.

Haaland may prefer to isolate Ibrahima Konaté on Sunday, as he’s done in previous campaigns, but Van Dijk is no longer the imperious titan he once was and can be overcome. Similarly, the Dutchman will fancy his chances of thwarting the City forward during one of his leanest spells in front of goal in recent memory.

Milos Kerkez vs. Antoine Semenyo

Two former teammates will fight on the wing. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Former teammates turned rivals, the opening day of the season brought the first battle between Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo as opponents. Unfortunately for the Liverpool left back, it was a chastening reunion.

Semenyo scored twice during Bournemouth’s 4–2 defeat at Anfield as he ran rings around the Hungarian, dominating with his powerful, speedy and direct darts in the final third. Kerkez lasted just an hour before being withdrawn while already on a yellow card.

While Kerkez has offered signs of improvement since then, the left back’s recent return to Bournemouth underscored his lack of authority. He was hooked at half time having been culpable for the second goal Liverpool conceded in their 3–2 defeat.

Semenyo will be aiming to pour further misery on his ex-clubmate this weekend having made an excellent start in City colours since his January switch. Four goals and an assist in six matches demonstrates the dynamism and confidence of the Ghana international, who was once considered a transfer target for the Reds.

Florian Wirtz vs. Rodri

Florian Wirtz is improving by the week. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

“Wirtz is a problem. Let’s just call it as it is. It’s an issue,” Gary Neville barked after Liverpool’s defeat to City in November. “Today I thought Wirtz looked like a little boy. That can’t be the case.”

Well, it’s taken a fair while, but Liverpool are finally reaping the rewards of their £116 million signing ($158 million). He’s up to six goals and as many assists for the Reds having been energised during the festive period, with eight of those contribution's coming since Christmas, and his general play has improved significantly as confidence grows.

However, Wirtz won’t be judged on goals against Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Qarabağ—he must deliver on the big occasion. A goal and assist against Newcastle United suggests he’s capable of being Liverpool’s game-changer on Sunday but he faces the sternest of opponents.

Rodri is still attempting to rediscover his Ballon d’Or-winning form and remains some way off his usual lofty standards, but City’s chief enforcer will trouble Wirtz with his physicality and aggressive approach. Overcoming the Spaniard and his wealth of experience will prove the ultimate test of Wirtz’s progress.

Hugo Ekitiké vs. Marc Guéhi

Marc Guéhi could have been a Liverpool player. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Marc Guéhi could well have been donning a red jersey for this fixture. Had the Englishman’s move to Anfield not collapsed at the eleventh hour last summer, he would be attempting to deny Haaland and Co. on Sunday rather than lining up alongside them.

Guéhi’s decision to join City in January rather than wait for a summer move to Merseyside means he’s unlikely to be particularly popular on Sunday—although the failed transfer was certainly not his fault. Liverpool supporters will be willing Hugo Ekitiké to win the war with the former Crystal Palace captain.

The Frenchman has drawn comparisons with Fernando Torres after two goals last weekend brought his tally to 15 strikes and four assists for the Reds. The 23-year-old’s electrifying pace and clinical touch have made him impossible for many centre backs to stop.

Ekitiké scored after just four minutes in his only previous meeting with Guéhi, albeit ultimately tasting defeat in the Community Shield, and few can argue against the striker adding to his Liverpool tally on Sunday. Even Guéhi might not be able to stifle him.

