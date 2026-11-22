Liverpool vs. Man Utd: How to Watch Mauricio Pochettino’s Red Devils Debut
Mauricio Pochettino made an emotional exit from his post as manager of the USMNT when Manchester United came calling earlier this month.
Having enjoyed his time at the helm of the Stars and Stripes, Pochettino is braced for an entirely different task as he looks to rebuild perhaps the biggest club on the planet—and one that finds itself sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.
His first task is an unenviable one. United head to Anfield to face famous rivals Liverpool on Sunday as they seek to end a run of six defeats in their past 11 games.
Here’s how to follow the action all across the globe.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 22
- Kickoff Time: 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 4.30 p.m. GMT
- Referee: Sam Barrott
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
Those following Pochettino and United from the United States have a handful of options to catch the game. Broadcasting duties will be shared between the USA Network and fuboTV, with a Spanish-language showing also offered by Telemundo.
The fubo network is also an option in Canada, where DAZN will also be showing the match. Those in Mexico can turn to Fox One to tune in.
In the United Kingdom, it’s Sky Sports that will be showing the game through it’s Main Event and Premier League channels, as well as on the move with Sky Go. NOW TV offers an alternative way to follow the action.
United States
fuboTV, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Fox One
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go, NOW TV
What’s Next for Liverpool, Man Utd?
It’s a Champions League week for both these teams. Liverpool travel to Belgium on Wednesday to face a Club Brugge side that sits just one place behind them on the league table, tied for both points and goal difference.
That game comes at the same time as United, 17th in the standings after two wins from four games, fly over to Portugal to face Sporting CP, who are just one place back from Brugge on the same points and goal difference as Liverpool.
The margins are incredibly tight in the race for automatic qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League, so both Liverpool and United will be looking to build some momentum on Sunday.
Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.Follow tomgott2