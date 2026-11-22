Mauricio Pochettino made an emotional exit from his post as manager of the USMNT when Manchester United came calling earlier this month.

Having enjoyed his time at the helm of the Stars and Stripes, Pochettino is braced for an entirely different task as he looks to rebuild perhaps the biggest club on the planet—and one that finds itself sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.

His first task is an unenviable one. United head to Anfield to face famous rivals Liverpool on Sunday as they seek to end a run of six defeats in their past 11 games.

Here’s how to follow the action all across the globe.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Sunday, Nov. 22 Kickoff Time: 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 4.30 p.m. GMT

11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 4.30 p.m. GMT Referee: Sam Barrott

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Those following Pochettino and United from the United States have a handful of options to catch the game. Broadcasting duties will be shared between the USA Network and fuboTV, with a Spanish-language showing also offered by Telemundo.

The fubo network is also an option in Canada, where DAZN will also be showing the match. Those in Mexico can turn to Fox One to tune in.

In the United Kingdom, it’s Sky Sports that will be showing the game through it’s Main Event and Premier League channels, as well as on the move with Sky Go. NOW TV offers an alternative way to follow the action.

United States fuboTV, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Fox One United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go, NOW TV

What’s Next for Liverpool, Man Utd?

Attention turns to the Champions League for both these sides. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

It’s a Champions League week for both these teams. Liverpool travel to Belgium on Wednesday to face a Club Brugge side that sits just one place behind them on the league table, tied for both points and goal difference.

That game comes at the same time as United, 17th in the standings after two wins from four games, fly over to Portugal to face Sporting CP, who are just one place back from Brugge on the same points and goal difference as Liverpool.

The margins are incredibly tight in the race for automatic qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League, so both Liverpool and United will be looking to build some momentum on Sunday.