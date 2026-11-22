Manchester United’s journey to Liverpool headlines the weekend’s Premier League action, as Mauricio Pochettino chases victory on his debut in the dugout.

The 54-year-old was selected as Michael Carrick’s replacement and has been handed an unenviable opening to his reign. The Red Devils, who are currently in the relegation zone and possess one of Europe’s weakest defenses, need a seismic performance to come away from Anfield unscathed on Sunday.

Liverpool, meanwhile, began the weekend in the top four as they continue to adapt under Andoni Iraola, and they’re hunting back-to-back victories after beating beating Crystal Palace before the international break. More important is the pursuit of bragging rights, however, especially after successive defeats to United last season.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

The odds are against Pochettino and his players. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Considering they boast home advantage and sit 10 points above their visitors, it’s little surprise that Liverpool are significant favorites for the upcoming clash. While they’ve been imperfect under Iraola, they’ve still managed five wins and three draws from their Premier League games this term.

The Reds have won three of their last four in the league, too, which is a stark contrast to United’s abysmal form. Pochettino leads a roster without a domestic victory since the Gameweek 2 destruction of newly promoted Ipswich Town, with just three wins enjoyed from 15 outings all season.

Liverpool’s home form certainly offers United hope as underdogs, with just five points accumulated from matches at Anfield in the Premier League. The Red Devils have been similarly disappointing on their travels, however, drawing three and losing two of their five away days.

Outcome Likelihood Liverpool 57.3% Draw 22.1% Man Utd 20.5%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

Liverpool vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Honors Even at Anfield

Man Utd are unbeaten in their last two trips to Anfield. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

There’s considerable intrigue surrounding Pochettino’s first outing with United. The Argentine inherits a squad bereft of self-belief, and there are several growing fires that must be extinguished before his reign can properly kick into gear.

What isn’t lacking in United’s team is talent, though. They boast the attacking weapons capable of unnerving Liverpool’s relatively patchy defense and midfield, especially with Pochettino’s high-energy system in place.

Liverpool have had issues scoring goals in the Premier League, thrice blanking on home soil already, but they should find life simpler against United’s misfiring backline. Only Lens (31) conceded more goals than the Red Devils (30) across Europe’s top five leagues before the latest international break.

Despite the Reds having registered some mammoth victories in this fixture over recent years—7–0, 5–0 and 4–0 scorelines achieved between October 2021 and March 2023—this contest should be much closer, with United potentially benefiting from the fabled new manager bounce.

• Head-to-head record: Since United were humiliated in their seven-goal defeat at Anfield, they are unbeaten in three matches at the Merseyside venue. The last time they managed four consecutive matches without defeat was between April 1997 and September 1999.

• Pochettino vs. Liverpool: United’s new manager has a rotten record against the Reds, winning just three and losing 11 of 19 meetings with them over the years. He’s tasted victory in only one of his last 17 games against them.

• Liverpool’s good luck charm: Rather remarkably, Iraola was never beaten in six matches against United as Bournemouth boss. Two separate 3–0 victories at Old Trafford came amid four draws, including 4–4 and 2–2 results last season.

• Debut delight: Only one of United’s last nine managers (including caretakers) has lost their first match in charge. Pochettino is the club’s first coach to ever make his debut against Liverpool, though.

Prediction: Liverpool 1–1 Man Utd