Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are renowned for staging chaotic, breathless affairs and the latest installment of the fixture comes at Anfield on Sunday.

The last three Premier League meetings on Merseyside have finished 4–3, 4–2 and 5–1, with the latter clinching Liverpool the Premier League title last season. The sides played out a 6–3 last term, too, while Spurs finished up with nine men in December’s defeat in north London.

Both clubs are eager to bounce back from disappointing midweek defeats in the Champions League. Liverpool slumped to an underwhelming 1–0 loss at Galatasaray but Spurs one-upped their misery later that evening as they slumped to a humiliating 5–2 defeat at Atlético Madrid—goalkeeper Antonín Kinský substituted after just 17 minutes following two seismic errors.

Such mistakes epitomize a dismal season that has only reached new lows since Igor Tudor took charge. Appointed as a firefighter in Tottenham’s surprise relegation fight, the club have lost four straight and conceded 14 times under the Croatian.

Liverpool have their own assignment as they search for Champions League qualification, with a top-five finish likely still enough to reach Europe’s premier competition despite the struggles of English sides in Europe this week. The Reds will be favorites on Sunday but have seldom enjoyed comfortable afternoons in the Premier League this term.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Score Prediction

Liverpool to Pile More Misery on Spurs

Tottenham are in the mire. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Tottenham enter Sunday’s fixture at their lowest ebb in decades. The Lilywhites are perilously close to relegation, without a Premier League victory since the turn of the year and in abysmal form heading to one of their least favorite venues.

Tudor’s position is already in jeopardy and defeat on Merseyside could prove the final nail in the coffin. Based on recent results, an abundance of injuries and their truly dismal defensive record, they’re expected to lose yet again.

Liverpool have been wildly inconsistent this season and their recent form has been pretty dire, too, but they still boast far more quality and confidence than their visitors. With the aid of home advantage, the Reds should clinch three precious points—even if it isn’t entirely convincing.

Tottenham’s Anfield woes : The bad news for Spurs is they haven’t won at Anfield since 2011. They have lost 12 of their last 16 trips to the stadium and have conceded an alarming 17 across the past four visits.

: The bad news for Spurs is they haven’t won at Anfield since 2011. They have lost 12 of their last 16 trips to the stadium and have conceded an alarming 17 across the past four visits. Spurs injury issues : Fitness problems have derailed Tottenham’s season and continue to kill any hopes of a swift turnaround in fortunes. Micky van de Ven is certain to be suspended for the weekend and could join up to 12 other first-teamers on the absentee list. Tudor’s squad is being pushed to its limits.

: Fitness problems have derailed Tottenham’s season and continue to kill any hopes of a swift turnaround in fortunes. Micky van de Ven is certain to be suspended for the weekend and could join up to 12 other first-teamers on the absentee list. Tudor’s squad is being pushed to its limits. Liverpool’s set-piece strengths: An improvement in their attacking set pieces has helped Liverpool paper over cracks in their misfiring forward line. Spurs, and in particular goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, rarely convince from corners and free kicks, with Slot’s side potentially taking advantage at Anfield.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Tottenham

There could be alterations at full back. | FotMob

Liverpool are still sweating on the fitness of Alisson after he missed the trip to Istanbul on Tuesday. Slot has revealed he’s “hopeful” of the Brazilian’s return between the sticks but there is a chance Giorgi Mamardashvili is tasked with starting once more.

Federico Cheisa also didn’t make the journey to Türkiye due to illness and while Slot expects him to make his comeback this weekend, he admitted it’s not guaranteed.

Four players who are confirmed to miss out are Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley, all of whom are still recovering from long-term injuries.

There could be changes at full back from defeat at Galatasaray, Joe Gomez and Milos Kerkez possibly relegated to the bench, while Slot has a challenge on his hands to fix an underperforming attacking unit.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.

Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

A Spurs side decimated by injuries. | FotMob

Tottenham are inundated with injuries across their squad, with long-term issues for James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski killing their ability to create chances. The absence of Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur further limits Tudor’s options in midfield and forward areas.

Defensive ailments are causing problems for Tottenham as well. Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies are on the sidelines alongside the suspended Van de Ven, while Cristian Romero and João Palhinha are both missing after a sickening clash of heads at Atléti.

Vicario is certain to return between the sticks after the Kinský experiment dramatically backfired in Spain, while Conor Gallagher could come back into the starting XI after illness.

The skeleton crew will take to the field on Merseyside.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1): Vicario; Porro, Danso, Drăgușin; Gray, Gallagher, Sarr, Spence; Simons, Richarlison; Solanke.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Tottenham Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Sunday, March 15

: Sunday, March 15 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee : Chris Kavanagh

: Chris Kavanagh VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Peacock United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada Mexico FOX One

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