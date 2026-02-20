Liverpool XI vs. Nottingham Forest: Slot Forced to Make Gakpo Call—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool travel to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest seeking revenge for their Premier League drubbing in November.

The Reds were brutally beaten by the Midlands side at Anfield, tasting an embarrassing 3–0 defeat to effectively end all hopes of retaining their Premier League crown. Arne Slot is still awaiting his first victory against Forest after three failed attempts and will be now be taking on a third manager, Vitor Pereira, in a bid to end that run.

Liverpool have won their five of their last seven in all competitions and despite the absence of some key personnel, the reigning champions will have high hopes of getting a favourable result.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT 📍 Location: City Ground

City Ground 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: DLWLW

Team News

The clash comes too soon for Jeremie Frimpong. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni.

Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Slot has issued a positive update on the fitness of Alexander Isak, who is expected to return from his broken leg either side of the March international break. However, his continued absence leaves Hugo Ekitiké as Liverpool’s only orthodox No.9.

The trip to Nottingham comes too soon for Jeremie Frimpong, who is nearing a return from his groin injury, while his fellow right back Conor Bradley is out for the season. Joe Gomez could start in their place on Sunday.

Giovanni Leoni is another wounded soldier in the backline, while Wataru Endo is out for a “long time” after sustaining a nasty-looking ankle injury last week in the recent win over Sunderland.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest

Joe Gomez could return, while Cody Gakpo drops out. | FotMob

GK: Alisson—Giorgi Mamardashvili was expected to come in for last weekend’s 3–0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup, but Alisson retained his place and deserved his clean sheet following some strong saves.

RB: Joe Gomez—Slot has confirmed that Gomez is now ready to start after two appearances from the bench, with the Englishman likely utilised against Forest’s speedy Callum Hudson-Odoi—who scored the winner at Anfield last season.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté has put in some terrific performances since returning from compassionate leave and was absolutely superb against Sunderland.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk produced the winning goal against the Black Cats as Liverpool became the first team to win in the league at the Stadium of Light. The Dutchman was similarly impressive against Brighton.

LB: Milos Kerkez—The Hungarian has received justifiable criticism this season for some lax performances but he delivered one of his best in Liverpool colours in the victory over the Seagulls.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—It’s incredibly rare that Gravenberch is afforded a rest but the Dutchman was an unused substitute against Brighton. He should be all the better for a breather.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—There are shoots of encouragement for Liverpool supporters after recent Mac Allister displays; the Argentine perhaps on the road to recovery after a stuttering season to date.

RW: Mohamed Salah—A vintage Salah performance against Brighton will do the Egyptian’s confidence the world of good. He now has four assists and two goals in his last six outings.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Liverpool’s talisman returned from suspension against Brighton and delivered his 17th goal contribution of the season when rounding off the scoring.

LW: Florian Wirtz—With Cody Gakpo still struggling to escape second gear, Wirtz may be shunted out to the flank to make room for Szoboszlai in the middle. The German has operated in the role regularly for Slot and is always a class act no matter where he features.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—The goalscoring burden still falls on Ekitiké, who has 15 to his name this campaign, and the Frenchman must deliver again.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE