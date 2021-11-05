Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Discusses Mohamed Salah's Chances of Winning Ballon D'Or

Author:

After Liverpool's win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been speaking about his teammate Mohamed Salah and his chances of winning this years Ballon d'Or.

The Egyptian has been in terrific form scoring 15 goals so far this season in all competitions.

Over recent weeks there has been mixed opinion as to whether Salah will be in contention to be named the greatest player on the planet because of the lack of success of his club and country over the past year.

Mohamed Salah

As reported by Sport Witness, his teammate Alisson was speaking to TNT Sports about his thoughts on whether the 29 year old deserves the trophy.

Alisson on Salah's Ballon d'Or Chances

“For sure. He’s deserving yes, for what he’s been showing. Not only this season, he’s a very consistent player."

"I believe that the Golden Ball votes counts with the other seasons as well. But it gets very difficult, there are a lot of players who deserve it.”

“If we talk about deserving, there are many players who… For example, Lewandowski, who’s a guy who’s been doing absurd things in recent seasons, breaking records."

"Salah too, breaking records. And other players out there with a lot of class winning titles. For sure, anyone who comes out a winner will be deserving."

Alisson On Salah's Professionalism

“Salah is a guy who works a lot, a guy who works not only for him, but who works for the team as well."

"A guy who takes care of himself, a great professional."

"He’s certainly deserving, yes. I’ll definitely be very happy if he wins an award like this, because he is really someone who works really hard and helps us a lot. So surely he’s deserving.”

The Ballon d'Or awards will take place in Paris on November 29th.

