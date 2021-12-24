Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Revealed: Liverpool Trio Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho & Curtis Jones Pictured Back In Training After Covid Isolation

Author:

A photo has been released by the official Liverpool twitter account showing trio Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones back at the AXA Training Centre after their Covid-19 isolation.

All three players missed the clashes with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City over the last week after registering 'suspected' positive tests.

Virgil van Dijk
Fabinho
Curtis Jones

Thiago, who also registered a 'suspected' positive test ahead of the Spurs match remains in isolation until the seven day mandatory period is completed.

Despite victories against Newcastle in the Premier League and Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on penalties, their absence was felt in the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool went into the match without Van Dijk and the entire first choice midfield with Jordan Henderson also missing out with a cold.

Read More

The return of the key trio will come as a welcome boost to manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the visit to play Brendan Rodgers' team again but this time in the league on December 28th.

The picture shows the Reds getting into the Christmas spirit at the AXA Training Centre on Friday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Curtis Jones
News

Revealed: Liverpool Trio Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho & Curtis Jones Pictured Back In Training After Covid Isolation

54 seconds ago
Premier League Ball
Match Coverage

'I Can't Believe They Haven't Tried Harder To Keep This Game On' - Pundit On Liverpool & Leeds Postponement

3 minutes ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

'I'd Expect Neco Williams To Move' - Journalist Predicts Liverpool Defender To Leave

32 minutes ago
Takumi Minamino
News

Only One Liverpool Player Made It Into The Carabao Cup Team Of The Quarter-Finals

1 hour ago
Burnley
News

Breaking: Premier League Boxing Day Clash Between Burnley And Everton Postponed

1 hour ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

1 hour ago
Ibrahima Konate
Opinions

Reviewing Ibrahima Konate A Few Months Into His Liverpool Career

2 hours ago
Franck Kessie
Transfers

Report: Tottenham Set To Beat Liverpool And Manchester United To Midfield Powerhouse

2 hours ago