Revealed: Liverpool Trio Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho & Curtis Jones Pictured Back In Training After Covid Isolation

A photo has been released by the official Liverpool twitter account showing trio Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones back at the AXA Training Centre after their Covid-19 isolation.

All three players missed the clashes with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City over the last week after registering 'suspected' positive tests.

Thiago, who also registered a 'suspected' positive test ahead of the Spurs match remains in isolation until the seven day mandatory period is completed.

Despite victories against Newcastle in the Premier League and Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on penalties, their absence was felt in the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool went into the match without Van Dijk and the entire first choice midfield with Jordan Henderson also missing out with a cold.

The return of the key trio will come as a welcome boost to manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the visit to play Brendan Rodgers' team again but this time in the league on December 28th.

The picture shows the Reds getting into the Christmas spirit at the AXA Training Centre on Friday.

