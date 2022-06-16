Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Exclusive: Fulham And Nottingham Forest Submit Transfer Bids For Neco Williams | Liverpool Want £15m

Sources close to LFC Transfer Room have revealed that Fulham and Nottingham Forest have both submitted transfer bids for Neco Williams. The Anfield side are asking for £15m.

Liverpool have agreed a transfer deal for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay according to Paul Joyce of The Times. 

The 18-year-old will join Jurgen Klopp's side in a deal worth £4 million plus an additional £2.5 million in appearance and team success-based add-ons.

Calvin Ramsey

The club believe that Ramsay is the perfect understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold. 

Having said that, this means that Neco Williams' transfer exit is on the horizon.

Sources close to LFC Transfer Room have revealed that Liverpool have already received two bids surrounding the Welsh right-back.

Nottingham Forest And Fulham Submit Bids For Neco Williams

Neco Williams

The sources have exclusively revealed that the Premier League newcomers have submitted transfer bids for Williams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Williams, who flourished while on loan at Fulham in the Championship, wants a move away from Liverpool for guaranteed playing time.

During his time at Craven Cottage Williams featured 14 times scoring twice and providing two assists. 

His impressive performances helped Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League as well as the EFL Championship title.

Liverpool are said to value the 21-year-old at £15m with several clubs including Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace.

Both bids are in the £12m-£15m range including add-ons which would satisfy Liverpool. 

With Calvin Ramsay's transfer pending, Neco Williams' could be out the door very soon.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'A Shoot Out For First And Second, Yet Again' - Pundit On Next Season's Premier League Title Race As Liverpool & Manchester City Look To Strengthen

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'To Play Alongside These Monsters Is Going To Be Something Really Special For Me' - Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez On His New Teammates

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Door Opened For Liverpool As Long-Term Midfield Target Is Up For Sale

By Damon Carr16 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Watch: Darwin Nunez Signs For Liverpool In Transfer From Benfica

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Luis Suarez
Transfers

New Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez Plans To Contact Luis Suarez After Record Transfer

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Clever From Klopp' - Pundit On How Liverpool Manager Immediately Eased Pressure On New Signing Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
Jonathan David Renato Sanches
Transfers

Report: Two Players Previously Linked With Liverpool Heading For Transfers Away From Ligue 1 Club With One Tipped For Premier League Move

By Neil Andrew17 hours ago
John Henry
Opinions

'Next Summer' FSG Send Repeated Message To Liverpool Fans Regarding Transfer Of Midfielder After Darwin Nunez Deal

By Damon Carr18 hours ago