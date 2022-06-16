Exclusive: Fulham And Nottingham Forest Submit Transfer Bids For Neco Williams | Liverpool Want £15m
Liverpool have agreed a transfer deal for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay according to Paul Joyce of The Times.
The 18-year-old will join Jurgen Klopp's side in a deal worth £4 million plus an additional £2.5 million in appearance and team success-based add-ons.
The club believe that Ramsay is the perfect understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Having said that, this means that Neco Williams' transfer exit is on the horizon.
Sources close to LFC Transfer Room have revealed that Liverpool have already received two bids surrounding the Welsh right-back.
Nottingham Forest And Fulham Submit Bids For Neco Williams
The sources have exclusively revealed that the Premier League newcomers have submitted transfer bids for Williams.
Williams, who flourished while on loan at Fulham in the Championship, wants a move away from Liverpool for guaranteed playing time.
During his time at Craven Cottage Williams featured 14 times scoring twice and providing two assists.
His impressive performances helped Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League as well as the EFL Championship title.
Liverpool are said to value the 21-year-old at £15m with several clubs including Fulham, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace.
Both bids are in the £12m-£15m range including add-ons which would satisfy Liverpool.
With Calvin Ramsay's transfer pending, Neco Williams' could be out the door very soon.
