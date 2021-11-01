Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    ‘It’s Almost A Cert’ - Craig Hignett On Jude Bellingham Transfer To Liverpool

    Author:

    Former Middlesbrough midfielder Craig Hignett has stated that he believes a transfer of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham to Liverpool is 'almost a cert'.

    There have been numerous reports of late linking Bellingham to Jurgen Klopp's team as Dortmund scramble to do everything in their power to retain the player.

    Jude Bellingham

    Hignett Claims Bellingham Is Liverpool Bound

    Hignett was speaking on on BBC Radio Merseyside when he made the claims.

    I think I’ve heard it on good authority and I can’t say where I’ve heard it from, but apparently he has been saying that he is Liverpool bound." .

    Whether that is January or whether that is the end of the season isn’t sure yet, but I think, I have it on good authority that it is almost a cert.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Read More

    Bellingham Form For Dortmund

    The player has been in brilliant form for the Bundesliga club this season and has forced his way into the team to become a regular due to his performances since signing from Birmingham City.

    The 18 year old is already showing maturity beyond his years and is showing the from of an elite player. 

    He has scored three goals and assisted six times this season in all competitions.

    LFCTR Vedict

    The claims from Hignett will obviously excite Liverpool supporters around the globe as Bellingham is considered to be a generational player.

    Hignett has close links in Merseyside so it is possible he has heard of something but we will have to wait and see how concrete this is.

    One thing that is certain is that Liverpool need to refresh their midfield options and Bellingham would fit the bill in many ways.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Anfield Kop Liverpool
    Articles

    Watch: Doctor Who Visits Liverpool As Tardis Lands Outside Anfield In New Series

    16 seconds ago
    Jude Bellingham
    Transfers

    ‘It’s Almost A Cert’ - Craig Hignett On Jude Bellingham Transfer To Liverpool

    37 seconds ago
    tele
    Transfers

    Report: Bayern Munich To Battle Liverpool for Leicester City's Youri Tielemans

    28 minutes ago
    tele
    News

    Liverpool Transfers - LIVE: Bayern Munich To Rival For Youri Tielemans

    30 minutes ago
    Cesc Fabregas
    Interviews

    Former Premier League Star, Cesc Fabregas, Makes Several Liverpool Comments on Twitter Q&A

    12 hours ago
    Dusan Vlahovic
    News

    Watch: Fiorentina Contract Rebel And Liverpool Transfer Target Dusan Vlahovic Nets Hattrick

    12 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    Former Bundesliga Chief Reveals He Could've Signed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

    14 hours ago
    John W. Henry
    News

    Report: FSG Set Contract Deadline For Egypt's Mohamed Salah For Him To Stay At Liverpool

    15 hours ago