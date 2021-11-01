‘It’s Almost A Cert’ - Craig Hignett On Jude Bellingham Transfer To Liverpool

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Craig Hignett has stated that he believes a transfer of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham to Liverpool is 'almost a cert'.

There have been numerous reports of late linking Bellingham to Jurgen Klopp's team as Dortmund scramble to do everything in their power to retain the player.

Hignett Claims Bellingham Is Liverpool Bound

Hignett was speaking on on BBC Radio Merseyside when he made the claims.

“I think I’ve heard it on good authority and I can’t say where I’ve heard it from, but apparently he has been saying that he is Liverpool bound." .

“Whether that is January or whether that is the end of the season isn’t sure yet, but I think, I have it on good authority that it is almost a cert.“

Bellingham Form For Dortmund

The player has been in brilliant form for the Bundesliga club this season and has forced his way into the team to become a regular due to his performances since signing from Birmingham City.

The 18 year old is already showing maturity beyond his years and is showing the from of an elite player.

He has scored three goals and assisted six times this season in all competitions.

LFCTR Vedict

The claims from Hignett will obviously excite Liverpool supporters around the globe as Bellingham is considered to be a generational player.

Hignett has close links in Merseyside so it is possible he has heard of something but we will have to wait and see how concrete this is.

One thing that is certain is that Liverpool need to refresh their midfield options and Bellingham would fit the bill in many ways.

