Report: Jurgen Klopp ‘Interested’ in Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge

Jurgen Klopp has expressed interest in Sheffield United’s midfielder, Sander Berge, amid Liverpool’s growing injury list, according to Gary Weaver at Sky Sports.

Sander Berge is 24 years old, playing as a defensive midfielder for Championship club, Sheffield United. The Blades signed the Norwegian in the January transfer window, during their successful 2019-20 Premier League campaign which saw them finish 9th.

Sheffield United Sander Berge

He played for the Belgian side, Genk (great for their cheesecake and seemingly defensive midfielders), for three and a half seasons before switching to English football.

It was rumoured that Jurgen Klopp was interested in the midfielder last summer window as well after Sheffield United were relegated to the Championship.

Due to the fact that Sander Berge is still applying his trade in England's second division, it's possible that Liverpool may be able to steal him from Sheffield United for a discounted price should they pursue him. An estimated figure of around £10m - £15m would sound about right.

