Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has insisted the club remain confident of winning the legal battle against them, despite being found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League regulations.

An investigation that lasted well over three years brought a guilty verdict against City on Friday, with the Cityzens said to have intentionally misreported their finances between 2009 and 2018 as well as failed to cooperate with the investigation.

It is an enormous outcome—one which could have significant ramifications on the rest of the Premier League—but punishments have not yet been handed out. City are expected to appeal the verdict, and according to Al Mubarak, remain confident they will eventually be cleared of all wrongdoing.

“Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues,” Al Mubarak wrote. “So have I.

“Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began.

“There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies.

“I ask you to please carefully read the statement below, which we gave on Friday, and the statement we issued in February 2023 (also below). Every word matters and holds true.”

Man City’s Statement—February 2023

Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.

Man City’s Statement—September 2026

The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the Club’s statement of February 2023.

The Club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.

Enzo Maresca is facing a nervous wait. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Al Mubarak continued: “While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our Club. We will not give them that opportunity.

“We have some exciting moments to look forward to after this international break. We travel to Anfield in a fortnight, and then host Paris St Germain in the Champions League back at Etihad Stadium—moments that give us an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the Manchester City family.”

The City chairman echoed a similar statement to former midfield general Rodri, who highlighted City’s successful appeal of a UEFA charge in 2020 to explain his continued belief that they are innocent.

The complex nature of the investigation means any appeal process is likely to take a long time, and any concrete verdict—or potential punishments—are not expected to be handed out until that eventual end point.