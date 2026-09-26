‘We Trusted the Club’—Rodri Breaks Silence on Man City’s Guilty Verdict

Former Manchester City midfielder Rodri has admitted he still believes the club will prove their innocence after being found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges against them.

After an investigation that lasted well over 1,000 days, City were found guilty of major financial breaches in relation to a period between 2009 and 2018, 12 months before Rodri joined the club from Atlético Madrid.

With City expected to appeal, Rodri could not help but recall the case against the club from back in 2020, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a two-year competition ban handed out by UEFA for similar reasons.

“We experienced a very similar situation in 2020, the judicial process was similar, although with different accusers, that’s the only thing that has changed,” said Rodri, who left City to join Barcelona this summer. “The club always communicated calm, saying they had done nothing and would be found innocent.

“We trusted the club and even after being found guilty at first, they were eventually ruled innocent. So hopefully there will be justice, whatever happens, but I trust in the impunity of the club. They told us to be relaxed, as they had done everything correctly.”

Rodri: Guilty Verdict Would Not Tarnish City Legacy

Rodri won four Premier League titles with Man City. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Rodri’s entire City career was played after the period of alleged breaches, but rival fans have accused the entire team’s success of being tainted by previous misconduct, with the years prior to Rodri’s arrival obviously impacted by any such issues.

It leaves Rodri, a four-time Premier League champion, facing claims that his honors were not fairly earned—a sentiment the defensive midfielder was in no mood to entertain.

“For us players, it is different to you guys,” he began. “I understand all opinions and that this is a big [story] now. But we always try to think in a positive way, when you live daily at that club, with all the people who worked hard all these years for all the success, not just Pep [Guardiola] and the players, but everyone from the owners to the club staff every day.

“What they did, nobody can take from us. It is not something paid by money, but [earned] with effort, partnership, being shoulder to shoulder every day. We had a lot of success through the years, and here in Wembley.

“And I can tell you that everything was deserved, living through one of the best eras in English football.”

With his loyalty intact, Rodri made it clear he will continue to believe the club’s innocence until the moment he sees proof to the contrary.

“They always said they were confident of being found innocent, and we had the example of 2020,” he said. “We were very calm about this, never nervous. Nowadays some teams go through these type of situations, which is part of football today.

“For me, everyone has to follow the rules, that’s great. [Until] the moment they are proven wrong, we will believe the club. I’ve been there and I know how they work. That’s what I can tell you.”