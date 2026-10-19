Man City Predicted Lineup vs. AEK Athens: Maresca Opts for Widespread Rotation

Manchester City are off to a record-breaking start in the Premier League, but there’s work for the Cityzens to do in Europe after they were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain last week.

The absence of jeopardy in the early stages of a Swiss-model Champions League means such blemishes are anything but fatal, with City claiming a top-eight finish in the league phase last term despite dropping points in three of their eight outings.

There’s little room for respite between the first two international breaks of the season for those competing in Europe, and Maresca, having made six changes at the weekend, is bound to rotate heavily again for the visit of AEK Athens, back in this competition for the first time since 2006–07.

Here’s how City could line up for Tuesday’s Champions League encounter.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. AEK Athens

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The criticism toward Donnarumma appeared harsh after he conceded four against his former club on Matchday 2, and Maresca may be tempted to give reserve goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli a run out here. The Italian will fancy a quiet night between the posts, though.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Some pillars from Saturday’s victory over Ipswich Town should remain, including right back Nunes.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Rúben Dias was among the players Maresca suggested would soon be rested ahead of the Ipswich win, and the Portuguese defender played 90 minutes at the weekend.

CB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol has performed a demanding left back role well so far, but could find himself at the heart of City’s defense on Tuesday.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—Nico O’Reilly’s lingering back issue could keep him out until Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa, so there could be a rare appearance for the maligned Aït-Nouri.

CM: Elliot Anderson—Anderson featured off the bench at the weekend and should return to the team relatively fresh.

Pick Your Man City XI!

CM: Ayyoub Bouaddi—The young midfielder shone on his first Premier League start after offering stability off the bench against PSG. Bouaddi is a frightening talent at just 19 and will hope he gets the chance to build on his standout showings over the past week.

RW: Allan—We haven’t seen all that much of the Brazilian winger, with his sole start to date in the Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City. Some doubt whether Allan is of the requisite level after signing from Palmeiras in the summer.

AM: Rayan Cherki—Cherki’s out-of-possession flaws are unlikely to be ruthlessly exploited by AEK on Tuesday, as they were against the back-to-back European champions. The Frenchman has been up and down in recent outings, but this has the makings of a dominant Cherki outing worthy of a dazzling compilation.

LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku’s apex is as destructive as any winger on the planet, and he’s continuing to mature in the final third. His minutes must be carefully managed after recovering from a calf injury, but he could get an hour under his belt here.

ST: Phil Foden—Maresca will give Erling Haaland a breather after his double on Saturday, and Antoine Semenyo could miss two months injured. City are without a natural Haaland replacement, so it’s time for Foden, who opened the scoring against Ipswich, to reprise his false nine role.