Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Porto: Haaland Hunts Aguero Record in Champions League

Enzo Maresca will become just the fourth Manchester City manager to take charge of the Cityzens in the Champions League when he takes his team to Porto on Tuesday night.

City have felt the inevitable wrath of Real Madrid in three successive years, having finally got their hands on the trophy in 2023, completing a treble-winning season.

Maresca’s experience of this competition is limited, but he boasts a squad glistening with fresh faces that’ll surely believe they can compete for the continental crown this term.

City’s league phase campaign starts against the Portuguese champions, and Maresca may well be thinking about the upcoming domestic tussle with their cross-city rivals when it comes to Tuesday’s team selection.

Here’s how Man City could line up against Porto.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Porto

Enzo Maresca is unlikely to make sweeping changes to his starting lineup.

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—After playing a crucial role in Paris Saint-Germain’s maiden Champions League conquest two seasons ago, Man City’s No. 1 watched on as his former club went back-to-back with Matvey Safonov between the posts.

RB: Matheus Nunes—It’s not yet clear whether Nunes will remain at right back under the new manager, but the Portuguese international is fit again after recovering from a knock.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Nunes’ potential inclusion may see the Uzbekistani defender slide across the backline and operate at the heart of City’s defense.

CB: Rúben Dias—Marc Guéhi has already been used in multiple roles by the new manager, including midfield against Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. It’s a toss-up between multiple center back options on Tuesday, with Maresca potentially offering Guéhi some respite ahead of the Manchester Derby.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—Maresca’s Swiss Army knife is set to keep his place as the marauding left back, particularly as Nico O’Reilly withdrew at the weekend through injury.

CM: Elliot Anderson—Anderson has quickly settled into his new home, with Maresca quickly altering the Englishman’s role from the Community Shield. Anderson was metronomically brilliant in Saturday’s victory over Coventry.

CM: Ayyoub Bouaddi—Enzo Fernández came into the starting lineup after O’Reilly sustained an injury before kick-off, and it could be young Bouaddi’s turn on Tuesday. The Moroccan midfielder has made a couple of appearances off the bench since joining the club from Lille.

RW: Phil Foden—The saxophones are starting to play a little louder for Foden, who risks being marginalized once City’s wingers are either back from injury or up to speed with Maresca’s demands. The precocious Englishman must seize every opportunity that comes his way.

AM: Rayan Cherki—Cherki failed to continue his productive opening to the season against Coventry, and the Frenchman will now aim to sparkle on the continental scene. He’s scored three times in 10 Champions League outings and is yet to register an assist in the competition.

LW: Antoine Semenyo—The January arrival has had plenty of joy from the left flank at the start of the new season, and although fresh competition has arrived via Iliman Ndiaye, Semenyo is likely to keep his place.

ST: Erling Haaland—Having scored three times in his previous two outings, Haaland is hunting down Sergio Agüero’s Champions League goal record. The Norwegian superstar (34 goals) is two adrift of Agüero’s haul of 36.