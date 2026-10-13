Man City Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Doku Ready to Start After Liverpool Heroics

Manchester City may well be in a state of flux after an independent commission found them guilty of financial fraud committed over nine years, but the Cityzens took care of business at Liverpool on Sunday.

A resentful Merseyside crowd wasn’t enough to deter Enzo Maresca’s excellent outfit, who ran riot after Ryan Gravenberch received his second booking on the hour. While so many have wondered whether City’s continued success has any significance in the long run, Maresca has made it abundantly clear that he won’t allow his team to drift during the club’s appeal process.

A tantalizing continental duel is on the horizon for the early Premier League leaders, with the continent’s supreme force visiting the Etihad Stadium on Matchday 2 of the league phase. Paris Saint-Germain are back-to-back winners of the competition, having toiled for much of Qatar’s time at the helm to achieve their ultimate goal.

Here’s how City could line up for a blockbuster Champions League affair.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. PSG

Maresca’s City are healthy, but the manager will consider a couple of changes.

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The Italian lines up against his former club for the first time since Luis Enrique curiously decided to move on from Donnarumma after a stellar Champions League campaign two seasons ago.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes made light work of a former PSG star at the weekend, taming Bradley Barcola. The Frenchman is undoubtedly gifted, but is still finding his feet at Liverpool. Containing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a considerably more daunting prospect.

CB: Rúben Dias—The leader of Man City’s defense is one of the very few roster members still left from the team that downed PSG in the 2020–21 semifinals.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Rotation in defense could be saved for the weekend, when Ipswich Town travel up to Manchester.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol was surprisingly benched at Anfield, yet still had an impact off the bench, teeing up Rayan Cherki’s glorious third with a clever flick. Maresca could bring him back in to offer City greater defensive steel against a fearsome frontline.

CM: Elliot Anderson—The England international has settled in swiftly and hasn’t allowed his monster price tag to weigh heavily on him. These are the sort of fixtures where City supporters will expect to see the best of Anderson.

Pick Your Man City XI!

CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández isn’t a seasoned Champions League performer, but he certainly isn’t shy of the big stage. He’ll relish Wednesday’s clash against the holders.

RW: Phil Foden—The academy graduate is unlikely to win his spot back from Cherki, yet Maresca could find room for Foden in a fluid role off the right. He had success from this flank on Matchday 2 at Crystal Palace.

AM: Rayan Cherki—Reportedly a step away from a PSG transfer in 2024, Cherki may feel he has a point to prove here. The Parisians haven’t exactly suffered after missing out on the Frenchman, mind.

LW: Jérémy Doku—It didn’t take Doku long to remind everyone of his newfound potency at Anfield on Sunday. The Belgian completely changed the game and is the X-factor wide player Maresca has at his disposal.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland has scored 42 goals in the group stage/league phase of this competition—the most of any player since he made his Champions League debut in Sept. 2019. A PSG side that hasn’t exactly been defensively secure at the start of the new season have their work cut out if they’re to deny the inevitable.