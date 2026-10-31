Man City vs. Brighton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

In a repeat of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie, Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The Seagulls journeyed all the way up to the Etihad Stadium midweek, but their spirited performance was ultimately in vain. Their hosts triumphed on penalties following an entertaining 2–2 draw in regulation time, which confirmed the Cityzens among this season’s Carabao Cup quarterfinalists.

Both Enzo Maresca and Fabian Hürzeler made wholesale changes to their starting lineups for the dress rehearsal, but they will revert to their strongest team for a testing Premier League encounter.

There were rare defeats for Man City and Brighton last weekend, with the former’s perfect record extinguished by Aston Villa and the latter stumbling away at Anfield. They will be eager to issue an immediate response, seeking to capitalize on inevitable dropped points for Liverpool and/or Arsenal during Sunday’s sole match.

City currently lead the Premier League standings on goal difference—despite their guilty verdict for financial misconduct looming large—but the reigning champions are snapping at their heels. Brighton find themselves all the way up in third, and victory at the Etihad would move them within two points of Maresca’s men, while also keeping them ahead of Liverpool.

Man City vs. Brighton Score Prediction

Cityzens Complete Double Over Brighton

Man City will be pushed to their limits—as they were on Wednesday. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While Wednesday’s clash was complicated by significant rotation in both lineups, it’s feasible that a similarly frenetic encounter will play out this weekend despite the return to full-strength XIs.

These are the two highest-scoring sides in the Premier League this season, combining for 43 goals across their 16 matches, but neither boast impenetrable defenses immune from mistakes.

Brighton have shown their ability to upset the established order this season, most notably in their 3–0 victory over Arsenal, and they will have no fear heading to the Etihad. But City, powered by the returning Erling Haaland, might simply have too much quality in the final third, allowing them to narrowly outscore their visitors.

Goals galore : This fixture often serves up attacking entertainment, with Brighton rarely surrendering without a scrap. Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine meetings, while three or more goals have been netted in six of the previous seven clashes.

: This fixture often serves up attacking entertainment, with Brighton rarely surrendering without a scrap. Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine meetings, while three or more goals have been netted in six of the previous seven clashes. Head-to-head record : The Seagulls have proven an awkward adversary for City in recent years. Brighton haven’t lost this fixture in 90 minutes since April 2024, securing draws in each of their last three trips to the Etihad.

: The Seagulls have proven an awkward adversary for City in recent years. Brighton haven’t lost this fixture in 90 minutes since April 2024, securing draws in each of their last three trips to the Etihad. Haaland factor: In matches of fine margins, Haaland is so often the decisive player. Nobody can better his nine Premier League goals this season, while he’s scored seven times in as many meetings with Brighton.

Prediction: Man City 3–2 Brighton

Maresca’s injury list is mercifully short, with Antoine Semenyo the only player missing out this weekend. The Ghana international won’t return until December after suffering ligament damage in his knee two weeks ago.

Matheus Nunes missed the last three matches with an unspecified injury, but Maresca has suggested he should be available in some capacity. However, Abdukodir Khusanov could still start at right back.

Haaland isn’t the only star name returning to the XI, with Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson, Jérémy Doku, Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol and Gianluigi Donnarumma all likely to make their comebacks.

Marc Guéhi and Rayan Cherki might be the only players to retain their place from Wednesday’s game.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernández; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Brighton were buoyed by the return of two long-term absentees at the Etihad, with Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer earning their first minutes since August. They will be among the substitutes for another trip to Manchester.

Hürzeler is confident that Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Chema Andrés and Charalampos Kostoulas will all be available having been rested in the cup, and the trio should be restored to the starting XI if available.

Maxim De Cuyper will continue at left wing with Kaoru Mitoma still sidelined, while Pascal Struijk is unavailable at the back—although the Dutchman is expected to return for next week’s Conference League match with Getafe.

Elsewhere, Evan Ferguson, Stefanos Tzimas, Femi Azeez and Zadok Yohanna are all still sidelined.

Brighton predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Kadıoğlu, Vušković, Dunk, Boscagli; Groß, Chema; Gómez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas.

What Time Does Man City vs. Brighton Kick Off?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Saturday, Oct. 31 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT Referee: Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Man City vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream

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