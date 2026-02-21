Man City vs. Newcastle: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City can apply enormous pressure to league leaders Arsenal by beating Newcastle United on Saturday night.

The Cityzens celebrated more dropped points for Arsenal midweek, the Gunners stumbling to a stalemate with last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers despite boasting a two-goal lead. Pep Guardiola’s men now have a game in hand on their title rivals and a gap of just five points to overturn.

With Arsenal not in action until Sunday in the north London derby, three points for City on Saturday would turn up the heat. They have won six of their last seven in all competitions and recently beat Newcastle home and away in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

City are aiming to take advantage of any fatigue in Newcastle legs after Eddie Howe’s players travelled to Azerbaijan and back midweek. The 6–1 victory over Qarabağ in the Champions League playoff first leg was ever so sweet, but it could come at a cost this weekend.

While Newcastle were victors in this fixture earlier this season, they have generally struggled against the Cityzens. Their record at the Etihad Stadium is hugely underwhelming, with 12 straight defeats at the venue by an aggregate score of 40–4. Their consolation in the Carabao Cup loss in February was the first time they had scored away at City since September 2018.

What Time Does Man City vs. Newcastle Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Tom Bramall

: Tom Bramall VAR: James Bell

Man City vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Man City : 3 wins

: 3 wins Newcastle : 1 win

: 1 win Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Man City (DWWWW) Newcastle (LLWWW) Man City 2–0 Salford CIty Qarabağ 1–6 Newcastle Man City 3–0 Fulham Aston Villa 1–3 Newcastle Liverpool 1–2 Man City Tottenham 1–2 Newcastle Man City 3–1 Newcastle Newcastle 2–3 Brentford Tottenham 2–2 Man City Man City 3–1 Newcastle

How to Watch Man City vs. Newcastle on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App United States NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, TeleXitos Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico FOX One

Man City Team News

Erling Haaland missed last weekend’s cup tie with injury. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Erling Haaland was a doubt for City ahead of Newcastle’s visit, the towering striker sitting out the FA Cup win over Salford City last weekend. However, Guardiola has confirmed he’s been passed fit for the weekend.

Savinho will also be available for the Cityzens, returning for the first time since his injury on New Year’s Day, but his fellow winger Jérémy Doku is still sidelined.

Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić are guaranteed absentees, while there is uncertainty around Max Alleyne after he was withdrawn in the first half of City’s cup triumph.

Haaland should lead the line. | FotMob

Man City predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri; Silva, Rodri, O’Reilly; Cherki, Haaland, Semenyo.

Newcastle Team News

Bruno Guimarães is a significant absentee. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bruno Guimarães, who has been admired by Guardiola for some time, is an enormous miss for the trip to the Etihad. The Brazilian won’t return to action until after the March international break.

Elsewhere, Tino Livramento, another mooted City transfer target, will also be sidelined for the upcoming clash, with Yoane Wissa, Emil Krafth and Fabian Schär all missing, too.

Howe has confirmed that Sven Botman could return at the weekend, while Lewis Miley might also make his comeback from a dead leg.

Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Nick Woltemade may continue in attacking midfield. | FotMob

Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon.

Man City vs. Newcastle Score Prediction

City have hit their stride in recent weeks as the winter arrivals of Marc Guéhi and Antoine Semenyo re-energise Guardiola’s squad. Two recent victories over Newcastle will inspire confidence as they desperately seek victory to close the gap to Arsenal.

Newcastle will cause City problems with their array of attacking threats but the absence of Guimarães and injuries in the backline will provide the Magpies with an extra hurdle to overcome.

City appear set to edge a hard-fought contest.

Prediction: Man City 3–1 Newcastle

