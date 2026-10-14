Man City vs. PSG: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Despite the surrounding circumstances, Manchester City’s Champions League affair with back-to-back winners Paris Saint-Germain is an unmissable occasion.

All the Cityzens can do, as they await the outcome of their appeal to being found guilty of systematic financial fraud by an independent commission, is knuckle down and go about their work as if there isn’t the darkest of clouds lingering over their heads.

The situation is utterly bizarre, but the show goes on. Their upcoming opponents PSG are hardly saints either. Back in 2014, they, along with Man City, negotiated with UEFA’s General Secretary at the time, Gianni Infantino, to receive reduced punishments for breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The two clubs got away with slaps on the wrist, yet the debacle was remarkably prescient given what’s come to light.

A strange, almost nefarious alliance has formed between the two clubs, which have been at the forefront of European soccer for the past decade. While Luis Enrique has created a juggernaut in Paris, Man City eventually got their hands on the Champions League to complete a historic treble in 2023.

Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind City’s dominance, is expected to be in attendance on Wednesday night, as he continues to back the club’s hierarchy in their quest to prove City’s innocence.

Man City vs. PSG Score Prediction

Nothing to Separate Two Great Teams

PSG and Man City last met during the 2024–25 league phase. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

While the context is hard to dismiss, this should be a belting match between two undeniably superb teams. PSG failed to relinquish their grip on the trophy last season for a reason, and Man City have so far been perfect under Enzo Maresca.

Maresca has seemingly added more strings to his coaching bow since arriving in Manchester, with the Cityzens performing with a unique fluidity that we seldom saw from his Chelsea teams. City have been almost impossible to stymie thus far, and they’ll be confident of bypassing a PSG outfit that tends to ease their way into the new season.

The Parisians are sixth in Ligue 1, having won only half of their six matches. They’re yet to hit their stride, but they so often find an extra gear when the lights shine brightest on European nights. Slovan Bratislava were put to the sword on Matchday 1, while Man City eased past Porto.

Head-to-head record : These two teams meet for the ninth time on Wednesday, having previously faced off in Paris during the back end of the 2024–25 league phase. Man City have won four of the last eight matches, and they’re unbeaten against PSG in four matches at home.

: These two teams meet for the ninth time on Wednesday, having previously faced off in Paris during the back end of the 2024–25 league phase. Man City have won four of the last eight matches, and they’re unbeaten against PSG in four matches at home. PSG’s record vs. the Premier League: Given the strength of the Premier League, PSG wouldn’t have achieved their remarkable success over the past couple of years if they hadn’t had their way with English opposition. PSG beat Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal over two legs to win the Champions League two seasons ago; they followed that up by beating Liverpool and Arsenal again, as well as Chelsea, on their way to glory earlier this year. Now, they’re aiming become just the second team to go 10+ consecutive games against English sides in this competition without losing.

Prediction: Man City 1–1 PSG

Maresca is set to have a clean bill of health for PSG’s visit on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean the Italian won’t tinker with the team that won so impressively at Anfield.

Jérémy Doku changed the game off the bench, having recovered from a calf injury, and is likely to come in down the left flank. Phil Foden could also make his first appearance since he was sent off in the Manchester Derby. Foden won’t displace Rayan Cherki, but he could combine with the Frenchman while drifting in from the right.

Joško Gvardiol may replace Nico O’Reilly at left back, but other defensive alterations could be saved for the weekend, when Ipswich Town travel up to Manchester.

Erling Haaland is aiming to become the club’s outright leading goalscorer in this competition on Wednesday; he’s currently level with Sergio Agüero on 36 goals. If he scores twice against the Parisians, he’ll become the seventh-highest scorer in Champions League history.

Man City predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Fernández, Anderson; Foden, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Like their hosts, PSG are healthy heading into Wednesday’s game, which only adds to the anticipation.

Enrique offered extended breaks to Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes after the three-week international window, and PSG won in their absence at the weekend. Both, however, are ready to return to the PSG team on Wednesday.

Désiré Doué’s exploits for France were praised by the manager, so he may get the nod in attack alongside Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Ferran Torres should also feature against his former club.

Senny Mayulu, who picked up an injury on duty with France’s U-21s, is set to be the only absentee.

PSG predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Fabián; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

What Time Does Man City vs. PSG Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Wednesday, Oct. 14

: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kickoff Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)

Sven Jablonski (GER) VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

How to Watch Man City vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, DAZN USA Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max