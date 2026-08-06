Man United Turn an Eye Toward the Future With Latest Midfield Signing

Manchester United have officially announced the arrival of 18-year-old Colombian defensive midfielder Cristian Orozco, one of the most highly-coveted teenagers in all of South American soccer.

Orozco landing in Old Trafford has been in the works for almost a year. Man United struck a deal to sign Orozco last September, but as per FIFA rules, the young Colombian couldn’t make the move to England until he came of age.

He’s continued to play for Fortaleza FC in Colombia’s top-flight ever since, but made the move to England to join United after he turned 18 on July 13. Now, the Red Devils have officially unveiled Orozco as their latest midfield addition.

“Manchester United have completed the signing of exciting young midfielder Cristian Orozco,” the clubs said in a statement.

Orozco will likely play mostly for United’s youth sides as he settles into the new environment, but he’s certainly a player with the potential of blossoming into a valuable piece of United’s future.

Why Man United Signed Colombian Gem Cristian Orozco

Cristian Orozco is a regular for Colombia’s youth sides. | Zohaib Alam/Manchester United/Getty Images

It’s unquestionable that Orozco still has a long way to go in his development and expecting him to be an instant contributor for United is unrealistic, especially since he only made his professional debut last February. Still, there’s reason to believe he can be a steal of a transfer.

Orozco captained Colombia in the 2025 U–17 World Cup in Qatar, and has worn the armband across various Youth national team age groups. His leadership traits have always stood out by those who’ managed him in the past, particularly managers from Colombian development side Rojo, where Orozco played before joining Fortaleza.

But beyond his leadership, Orozco is already showing traits of his quality as central midfielder. His passing, strength in duels and overall tactical intelligence stand out. He still has to develop physically in order to cope with the intensity and ferocity of the Premier League and he remains a raw talent, but the potential is there.

Even before he was officially unveiled as a new Red Devil, Orozco made his United debut for the U–21 side, featuring in the 1–0 preseason friendly defeat against Altrincham FC.

Cristian Orozco donned Man United’s colors for the first time. | Poppy Townson/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

Last fall, when United agreed to sign him, Orozco traveled to England to watch the Red Devils play at Old Trafford. After his quick visit, the teenager couldn’t hide his excitement to join the club.

“I visited the city and everything was very nice,” Orozco told ESPN. “I was able to see the stadium, the team’s training ground and honestly I’m fulfilling a childhood dream. It was very nice.

“My expectation from now on is to learn a lot of English,” Orozco added. “I realized that it’s very important and I want to arrive there, learn and adapt as quickly as possible. That’s what’s required to show my level there, what I can offer.

“I know that with my qualities I can be key, with the strength and technique I have. I’m very young and I need to adapt.”

Orozco suggested he inked a five-year deal with the Red Devils, becoming only the second Colombian player ever to join United after Radamel Falcao.