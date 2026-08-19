Man Utd’s Carlos Baleba Twist Helps Sir Jim Ratcliffe Make Good on ‘Dumb Money’ Jibe

Manchester United are reportedly in the latter stages of negotiations for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba at a sum considerably short of his previous $135 million (£100 million) valuation, serving as the latest example in the club’s newly cost-effective recruitment strategy.

Back in 2019, years before he would be a minority investor in Manchester United with control over sporting matters, Sir Jim Ratcliffe lamented how his boyhood club was the “the dumb money in town.” After a couple of years to make some mistakes of his own, the Red Devils are threatening to have actually found their way in the market.

In a summer window which has seen transfer fees sky rocket for midfielders in particular, United are closing in on a complete central reshuffle without giving up the same extravagant sums as their competitors.

Following the exit of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte’s season-derailing knee injury, the Red Devils have added Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for just $47 million and former Chelsea reserve Andrey Santos at around $66 million. Despite claims that the club’s priority this summer was a new left back rather than a third midfield, a move for Baleba appears imminent.

It was first reported by The Athletic that discussions between United and Brighton were at an advanced stage for the 22-year-old. An initial offer of $81 million with a further $6.8 million in potential add-ons has fallen short of the Seagulls’ valuation, although there is widespread optimism that an agreement will be reached for significantly less than the $135 million Brighton quoted last summer.

Carlos Baleba could arrive for cheaper than first expected. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Baleba endured a difficult 2025–26 campaign after the disappointment of missing out on a move to United. Fabian Hürzeler admitted that his player had been “affected” by all the speculation. “I think it’s normal for a young player when the media creates the noise around him,” the German boss accepted. “It’s not easy for this player to handle it.”

After serving as a pillar of Brighton’s midfield in the 2024–25 campaign, Baleba flirted with a spell out of the starting XI in the second half of last season. It felt poignant that he began the final game in May against Manchester United on the bench.

That dip in form helps explain his diminished price tag, although United clearly consider him valuable enough to make him their most expensive recruit of the summer. Yet, even with that status, Baleba has still continued the trend of United avoiding the midfielder premium which has beset the rest of the division.

Man Utd Avoid Premier League Trend of Summer Window

Youri Tielemans feels like smart business. | Manchester United/Getty Images

Last year, only seven midfield transfers involving Premier League clubs cost in excess of $50 million. This summer, there has already been 10 such deals, with the British transfer record twice broken by English midfielders.

No transfer is conducted in isolation. Elliot Anderson’s marquee move from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City for around $156.6 million directly informed the price which Chelsea were forced to pay Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers. The ripple effects have made this the most expensive time to buy midfielders in the history of the sport, yet United have thus far managed to avoid the extreme upper echelons of this dizzying market.

Even though Brighton are demanding more for Baleba, it’s unlikely that he will surpass the $101 million Arsenal splashed on former Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães. Yet, even that extravagance only ranks as the fifth costliest midfielder deal of the summer.

Most Expensive Midfield Transfers of the Summer—Ranked

Player Transfer Fee Morgan Rogers Aston Villa to Chelsea $160.1 million Elliot Anderson Nott’m Forest to Man City $156.6 million Sandro Tonali Newcastle to Tottenham $125.3 million Mateus Fernandes West Ham to Tottenham $114.8 million Bruno Guimarães Newcastle to Arsenal $101.5 million Carlos Baleba* Brighton to Man Utd $81.2 million Johan Manzambi Freiburg to Aston Villa $69.6 million Rodri Man City to Barcelona $69.6 million Andrey Santos Chelsea to Man Utd $65.3 million Mamadou Sangaré Lens to Brentford $55.7 million Youri Tielemans Aston Villa to Man Utd $47.6 million

* Statistics via Transfermarkt, with Carlos Baleba an estimated fee should the deal be completed. € converted to $ at prevailing rate.

Mateus Fernandes, fresh from relegation with West Ham United, cost Tottenham Hotspur marginally more than the combined fees of Santos and Tielemans.

One of the main factors crippling United’s rebuild in the wake of Sir Alex Ferguson was a reliably disastrous transfer strategy. Ferguson took his eye for a player and trusted executive David Gill with him in 2013. Despite amassing one of the largest net spends of any team over the past 13 years, the Red Devils constantly came up short in the market.

Until recently.

Last season’s acquisition of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško came in at more than $270 million but did successfully transform the club’s attack: United finished the season with their highest goal tally in half a decade. The ambitious hierarchy have maintained their trend of strengthening one specific area of the pitch with proven Premier League talent this summer. Should this summer’s trio of deals prove to be as successful, United’s reputation for “dumb money” won’t look so smart.