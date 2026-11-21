Manchester United’s first-quarter financial accounts, filed with the U.S. Stock Market, revealed the club spent £7.58 million ($9.91 million) to hire Mauricio Pochettino.

The Red Devils began a whirlwind search for a new manager during the November international break, when it became abundantly clear Michael Carrick was on the way out. The English boss had only led United to three wins across all competitions this season and paid for his team’s poor form with his job.

Despite links to Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte, United zeroed in on Pochettino and pried him away from the U.S. men’s national team. The Argentine had just signed a four-year extension with the Stars and Stripes in August, but his contract included a buyout clause that United triggered.

Reports previously indicated the Red Devils would have to pay more than $10 million for Pochettino’s services, but the club’s financial records show it cost just under that amount to bring the 54-year-old to Old Trafford.

It’s a somewhat bitter check for United to write, considering they could have signed Pochettino for free over the summer. The Argentine was out of contract with U.S. Soccer following the 2026 World Cup, but the Red Devils opted to stick with Carrick after his strong interim spell in the second half of 2025–26.

The Additional Fees United Shelled Out

Mauricio Pochettino brought over his staff from the USMNT. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Spending £7.58 million to hire Pochettino wasn’t the only sum United had to fork over; their financial records also note an additional £5.72 million ($7.48 million) was spent on acquiring or extending “registrations of certain players and members of coaching staff.”

Although the filing does not break down the financial figures or the names associated with the £5.72 million, BBC Sport report part of the sum relates to Pochettino’s backroom staff.

Pochettino brought five staff members with him from U.S. Soccer to United: Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jiménez, Sebastiano Pochettino and Alec Scott. The latter is an analyst Pochettino convinced to leave U.S. Soccer for a return to England.

Since INEOS’s partial takeover, United have spent around £44.9 million ($58.7 million) on hiring and firing three managers. Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, the club has spent £100 million ($130.8 million) on hiring and firing managers.

United’s front office—and their fanbase—will want nothing more than to see the money finally get put to good use, on a manager capable of bringing the Red Devils back to their former glory. Only time will tell whether Pochettino is the right man for the job.