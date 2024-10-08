Man Utd Dealt Harry Maguire Injury Blow Amid Early Season Struggles
Manchester United's woes continue as Harry Maguire becomes the latest Red Devil sidelined with an injury.
Maguire made just his third Premier League start of the season in Manchester United's match against Aston Villa at the weekend, but the defender was replaced by Matthijs de Ligt at halftime. Although Maguire appeared to suffer an injury at Villa Park, he did not reveal the extent of the issue until Tuesday, Oct. 8.
"Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend," he shared on Instagram. "Will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but I'll come back stronger."
The news comes less than a week after the 31-year-old rescued a point for United against FC Porto in the Europa League. Maguire scored a 91st minute equalizer to salvage a 3–3 result for Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils after Porto scored three goals unanswered.
Maguire now joins a lengthy list of injured United players, including Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo also both withdrew from Argentina and England's squads respectively due to injury.
Maguire was left out of Lee Carsley's squad for the Three Lions' UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland.
The mounting setbacks do no favors for a struggling United side. At the October international break, the Red Devils sit in 14th place with only eight points in their opening seven Premier League matches. Ten Hag's side has only scored five goals in its 2024–25 EPL campaign, and three came against Southampton.
Although Maguire lost his starting spot in United's XI, he still provided key depth at center-back, especially with a busy schedule coming for the Red Devils; United closes out October with Premier League, Europa League and EFL Cup fixtures, all of which are must-win matches if Ten Hag wants to keep his job.