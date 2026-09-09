Man Utd Will Find it Difficult to Identify Another Lewis Hall Amid Contract Update

Manchester United may have to reconsider a future pursuit of Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall, with reports the 22-year-old has now agreed a new contract at St James’ Park.

Left back was an important position for the Red Devils to target during the recently closed summer transfer window, with Luke Shaw lacking specialized cover at the same time as the match schedule is about to become much more crowded than last season.

United have plenty of adequate stand-ins, including right backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, but nobody more senior than 19-year-old Harry Amass who is actually a left back to relieve Shaw.

Hall was the primary target, before Newcastle made it clear he was not for sale. Others, including Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Manchester City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri, were considered but the terms of such potential deals did not appeal to United and the club walked away.

Hall was alleged to be interested in moving. But The Times reports United’s enquiry came around the same time that Newcastle were already “progressing” in talks to hand the player a contract with a significant pay rise. As a result, he will be among the “best paid” in the squad.

Hall Contract Strengthens Newcastle’s Position

Newcastle can set Hall’s price even higher. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

The five-year contract in question would add two more seasons onto the length of Hall’s previous deal, which was due to expire at the end of the 2028–29 campaign. The new one goes until 2031.

Regardless of the financial strength that came from cashing in on Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães earlier in the summer, Newcastle were under no pressure to sell Hall because the threat of free agency was still some way off. With five years until that now becomes the case, it only increases their power in future negotiations. In theory, Hall’s valuation can now grow.

Manchester United could still realistically make an approach, but tempting Newcastle into a sale for around $81 million (£60 million) within the next two years is much less likely to be successful. For reference, Marc Cucurella is currently the most expensive left back in Premier League history as a result of his 2022 transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea, worth up to £63 million.

Hall Ticked Both Key Boxes in Left-Back Hunt

An an alternative, Jorge Salinas is almost completely unproven. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Hall represents the perfect blend of present and future. At 22, he is young enough to be considered a long-term investment at the same time as already being one of the best left backs in England. Should he develop as expected in a refreshed, younger Newcastle team doing surprisingly well under new manager Matthias Jaissle, he could start for England at Euro 2028.

None of the other left backs United were linked with during the summer could match him on both counts. Balde has fallen down Barcelona’s depth chart to third choice, with Aït-Nouri experiencing the same fate at Manchester City—both have at least one non-natural left back ahead of them.

Jorge Salinas, although available for just $18.6 million (£13.7 million), has barely any more senior experience than Amass after a breakout season in La Liga 2 for Racing Santander in 2025–26. Antonee Robinson was another possibility that would have provided short-term cover only.

There has been media clamor this week for United to consider Adrien Truffert. Bournemouth’s record of player development makes it an intriguing proposition, with the Cherries previously launching the career of Milos Kerkez, now with Liverpool. Truffert will turn 25 in November and so doesn’t fully have the same long-term upside as Hall, but impressed in a team that finished sixth last season.

Given how United targeted forward recruitment in 2025 and midfield recruitment in 2026, the club is tipped to next take a similar approach to defense, which will make it an interesting summer in 2027.