What Man Utd’s Left Back Situation Looks Like After No Deadline Day Signing

Manchester United finished the summer transfer window without signing a new left back and will now have to navigate the season until at least January with the options they already have.

The Red Devils had four main areas fans were hoping to see addressed heading into the summer: central midfield, goalkeeper, left back and left wing.

Midfield was the most important and Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba were all signed for the rebuild. United swapped out Altay Bayındır for Karl Darlow as the second choice between the posts. Meanwhile, the successful reintegration of Marcus Rashford, which wasn’t a given when the window began, negated the need to buy a new winger.

A backup striker to Benjamin Šeško might have been something to consider. But with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Rashford all capable of playing as a center forward if called upon, it hardly feels disastrous that United pushed it to the bottom of the list of priorities.

Left back is a different story and reports suggest that the club was still weighing up options right up until the afternoon of Deadline Day itself, only hours before the transfer window shut.

The reason that left back was tagged important is due to a lack of cover and direct competition for Luke Shaw, who overcame a history of injuries to play all 38 Premier League matches last season—which also happened to be all but two of the club’s games across all competitions. It was a remarkable comeback from a player who had managed only half that many league appearances in 2023–24 and 2024–25 combined.

It wasn’t a problem last season because of a limited schedule—the club’s shortest in 111 years. But the burden will grow by at least eight matches—potentially more—in the Champions League, and longer expected domestic cup runs. Soccer at this level is a squad game.

The Fruitless Hunt for Reinforcements

Rayan Aït-Nouri briefly became a surprise target. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Manchester United ideally wanted Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall. The Athletic reports that CEO Omar Berrada personally contacted Newcastle counterpart David Hopkinson some time in mid-August to enquire about the player and “directly address the matter.”

Hopkinson made it clear there was no intention to sell Hall—the Magpies had already cashed in on Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães for serious money by that point—and United seemed to “accept this stance.”

There may still be a chance for a deal to be agreed in the future, and Hall remains the best long-term option.

It’s also noted that United declined to make an offer for Jorge Salinas, the Racing Santander defender with an $18.5 million (£13.7 million) release clause. The teenage Spaniard represented potential but risk, having only ever played in La Liga 2 before this season.

A couple of “checks” on Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, the last of which was on Deadline Day, didn’t yield anything. An earlier report in Spain suggested the Catalans were disinterested in sanctioning a loan and wanted $46.3 million (£34.4 million) for a permanent transfer.

United opted not to pursue Aston Villa’s Ian Maatsen, while the most surprising and dramatic target on Deadline Day wound up being Manchester City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri.

The Algeria international, only recruited last summer but already pushed down to third-choice left back in east Manchester behind Joško Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly, was reportedly “offered” to the Red Devils by an agent in the days beforehand. City would only sanction a loan if it came with an obligation to buy set at “several tens of millions,” but United didn’t want a permanent deal and walked away.

Man Utd’s Left Back Options for 2026–27

Noussair Mazraoui is probably the best Luke Shaw alternative. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Even though Luke Shaw stands alone as the sole senior left back at the club, United do not lack options who can play the position if needed.

Shaw has to be seen as the undisputed starter at this stage. His chief source of cover is likely to be Noussair Mazraoui, versatile enough to be comfortable on the left even though his primary position is right back. In a similar vein, Diogo Dalot can also do it. Of the two of them, the latter is the more likely starter on the right, freeing up the former to plug a gap if it appears.

Patrick Dorgu joined the club in January 2025 with wingback expectations. But a change in system from Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 and a stronger attacking game than defensive has seen the promising Dane effectively become a winger. For that reason, Dorgu is probably lower down the left-back depth chart than left-footed center backs Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martínez.

Midfield recruit Carlos Baleba is also billed as an emergency left back.

The transfer deadline in England also passed without Harry Amass joining an EFL Championship club. The Athletic notes the only offer—from Burnley—came in at $4.7 million (£3.5 million) and was therefore short of an $8.1 million (£6 million) asking price.

For now, the raw and largely inexperienced Amass stays. But there was reported interest from Sporting CP and the Portuguese transfer window is still open until Sept. 15. Celtic was another potential suitor, with Scotland’s deadline on Thursday.