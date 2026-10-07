‘Major Hurdle’—JJ Gabriel’s ‘Demands’ to Bayern Munich Laid Out

JJ Gabriel’s chance to be the first 15-year-old to play a competitive match for Manchester United came and went last month, ending with a request to cancel his registration the day before Michael Carrick was intending to use him in the Carabao Cup.

Now that the teen prodigy has celebrated his 16th birthday, his likely departure appears closer than ever. United don’t have to adhere to the request made in September—apparently not out of nowhere—but that only stops him joining another English club before the summer.

The Red Devils would be powerless to stop him heading abroad more or less immediately.

FIFA rules prevent players younger than 18 from undertaking international transfers unless their families relocate for non-soccer reasons. But there is a concession for European Union (EU) citizens moving to other member states aged 16. Gabriel, although born in the United Kingdom—no longer part of the EU, has access to Irish and Cypriot passports through his family.

According to Sky in Germany, he intends to get a passport from Cyprus to unlock Europe. Bayern Munich are now firmly on the scene, with the same report noting that Gabriel’s representatives have already met with officials from the Bundesliga champions. The Times adds that previous contact between the parties had earlier taken place as far back as May.

‘Financial Demands’ Hindering Gabriel’s Bayern Option

Signing Gabriel could require some serious investment. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Barcelona appeared to distance themselves from the Gabriel links last month, when sporting director Deco said publicly: “We are not interested in any player in his situation.” Ironically, Gabriel is thought to have been training in the affluent Castelldefels suburb of the city while this saga unfolds. Real Madrid have also been heavily linked, as have Paris Saint-Germain.

Sky in Germany states that Borussia Dortmund, where Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho flourished as teenagers, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have cooled interest.

The similarities to the Martin Ødegaard saga of 2015, culminating in his 2016 arrival at Real Madrid are growing smaller. The Norwegian seemingly had every major club across Europe on his tail, with pretty much a free choice of his eventual destination.

Gabriel might soon be at risk of overplaying his hand. Sky says the “financial demands are considered a major hurdle” to a prospective deal with Bayern.

The club would only have to pay a nominal compensation fee to Manchester United to take over his registration, but “salary and signing fees” ensure nothing about it would be a steal. The alleged request of a “seven-figure” salary is, according to The Times, not something Bayern are willing to agree to. Instead, they hope “development and future game time” will suffice as persuasion.

Lennart Karl, aged 17 on his first-team debut in June 2025, is a recent example of how a talented young player can flourish in Munich. Jamal Musiala was 16 when he joined Bayern from Chelsea’s academy in 2019, debuting for the senior side 11 months later, after turning 17.

At least a degree of patience would be required from Gabriel’s side of the table.

Gabriel—or more likely his family—are reported to have demanded a minimum of 20 minutes in predetermined first-team games against Sabah, Brighton and Bournemouth across September and October. He was denied the Sabah opportunity when his name was not included on the club’s Champions League squad submitted to UEFA, requiring List A status because of his age.

Instead, he became the club’s youngest player to score a hat-trick in the U-19 version of the competition earlier that day instead. But it seemingly wasn’t enough.

His face in Manchester United’s official first-team photograph for 2026–27, published this week around a month after being taken, served as a stark reminder of the status well beyond his years he already had.