Marcus Rashford’s Desperate Plea Aligns With Michael Carrick’s Man Utd Plans

Marcus Rashford has only been back with Manchester United for two weeks and the winger is already taking aim at the increased media attention, wishing he could just “get [his] head down and play” without someone commenting on his every move.

Rashford joined up with the Red Devils during their training camp in the Republic of Ireland, donning the crest of his boyhood club for the first time since returning from a season-long loan with Barcelona, where he helped the Catalans win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup in 2025–26.

Representing United, especially after his spectacular falling out with Ruben Amorim and subsequent exit, comes with an extreme scrutiny that Rashford knows all too well from his previous 10 seasons with the first team. His name has been splashed across headline after headline this summer—and the attention is only ramping up with the Premier League season kicking off at the weekend.

United legend Gary Neville brought up Rashford on the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, but before he could even express any thoughts on the winger, Jamie Carragher shut down the topic, exclaiming, “Can we do a podcast without mentioning Rashford? Stop it. Oh my God.”

Rashford took to social media to thank Carragher. “Thanks, Jamie,” the 28-year-old wrote on X. “It would be great to be able to get my head down and play football without my name being mentioned every day.”

Michael Carrick Pulls Back the Curtain on Rashford’s Return

Marcus Rashford featured in United’s preseason defeat to AC Milan. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

After recording 14 goals and 11 assists with Barcelona last season, Rashford made it clear he wished to stay in Catalonia in 2026–27. The defending Spanish champions opted not to trigger his $35 million (€30 million) buy clause, though, sending the England international back to Old Trafford.

Rashford was briefly linked with Arsenal, among other clubs, but it looks like he is staying with the Red Devils—for now at least. Michael Carrick only had positive things to say about the 28-year-old in his pregame press conference ahead of United’s league opener against Hull City on Saturday.

“It’s been pretty obvious since Marcus came back training with Kobbie [Mainoo] and Licha [Lisandro Martínez] pretty much, in Dublin, that he’s come back fantastically well,” Carrick said.

“He’s enjoying his football. He looks fit, he looks sharp, he looks strong. He looks ready to play football. So, I’ve been delighted with him since he’s come back.”

Carrick’s praise is a far departure from Amorim’s feelings about Rashford. The Portuguese boss, who was relieved of his duties in January, infamously claimed he’d rather play his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital over the winger. Amorim continuously took issue with Rashford’s training efforts, but so far, Carrick is seemingly not having those issues with the Englishman.

Where Does Rashford Fit Into Carrick’s Plans?

Man Utd open the season against Hull City. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The left wing might be Rashford’s favored position, but he is also capable of playing on the right and as a center forward. Such versatility gives United an additional threat to an attack that already features Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško, something that excites Carrick.

“Of course [Rashford] can play through in the middle. He has done,” the manager said. “I wouldn’t say it's naturally his number-one position, but he can do that, and I think we’ve got forwards that give us that flexibility right across the frontline. We’ve used all of them, pretty much, in slightly different roles.

“So, I think for us to have that option is really good moving through the season.”

Rashford only made one appearance for United this preseason, coming on for 29 minutes in the team’s 4–2 defeat to Amorim’s AC Milan. It’s unlikely the England international will be thrown into Carrick’s XI on Saturday, especially now that Šeško returned to training after a shin injury.

Still, added depth will only help United manage a return to Champions League soccer in 2025–26. The Red Devils also have ambitions of winning the Premier League after finishing third last season.