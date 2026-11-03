Man Utd’s Manager Hunt Takes Damaging New Twist

“There have been a whole series of coaches, some of which were very good,” Sir Jim Ratcliffe mused after taking on sporting control of Manchester United in 2024. “And none of them were ­successful, or survived for very long. The only conclusion you can draw is that the ­environment in which they were working didn’t work.”

Two years on, the club is still a relentless meat grinder. Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim have both been fired at great expense while the walls threaten to be closing in on current incumbent Michael Carrick.

The hunt for yet another successor has already proven to be problematic. Numerous reports have cited a clash of opinions between the club’s recruitment team about the identity of the best candidate while a general lack of funds has further limited the pool of consideration.

Now the judgement of sporting director Jason Wilcox, one of those tasked with making a decision which will define the rest of Manchester United’s season if not several years beyond, has been called into question.

Unai Emery’s Stance on Leaving Aston Villa for Man Utd

Unai Emery has been tipped to replace Michael Carrick. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wilcox is thought to be keen on former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe while the club’s head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is leaning toward Julian Nagelsmann, a former colleague of his at RB Leipzig.

Yet, one of the dream candidates for many is Unai Emery. Unfortunately for United, it may remain in the realm of fantasy.

The Basque boss has transformed Aston Villa, inheriting a side Steven Gerrard had steered toward the brink of relegation to multiple Champions League qualifications. Despite operating with a wage bill roughly half the size of United’s, Emery has seen Villa collect 263 points in 150 Premier League games since his appointment in 2022, outstripping United’s return of 236 over the same period.

Emery’s best moments have come at clubs one rung below the modern elite. Villa became the third club to win the Europa League under his stewardship, joining Villarreal and Sevilla in that category of success in Europe’s secondary club competition. By contrast, Emery’s time at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal was far more disappointing.

“Surely he would want that opportunity to manage a giant again,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher claimed at the start of a rant which incited the threat of legal action. It would appear as though those claims are unfounded.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Emery is “happy” at Aston Villa and has no release clause in contract. Villa, understandably, are not thought to have any intention to let this transformative figure join one of their domestic rivals.

Emery’s qualities are blindingly obvious—although surely his struggles at PSG and Arsenal are worthy of more consideration—yet, there is not a great deal of faith in Wilcox’s ability to spot a different candidate.

Jason Wilcox’s Concerning Track Record of Managerial Talent

Russell Martin has not had a happy time of it lately. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Wilcox’s reputation for talent spotting among players is revered. “We still don’t have data analysis at United, all we’ve got is Jason’s eyes,” Ratcliffe gushed last year. “Jason, for me, is a guy at the coal face. He ran the academy at Manchester City. Txiki Begiristain, I know, thought Jason had the best eyes in the club.” His appreciation of a manager’s influence isn’t quite so clear.

After “having reservations” over Ruben Amorim, Wilcox “got on board” with the divisive Portuguese coach, The Athletic claim. He would be fired 14 months later after calling out Wilcox in a spectacular public rant.

Before Amorim’s disastrous tenure, Wilcox had reportedly “spoken highly” of Russell Martin, Southampton’s manager while the director was also on the south coast, when United considered replacing Erik ten Hag in the summer of 2024. Martin had only just won Premier League promotion and had no previous experience of top-flight management.

The former Norwich City defender was admired for a dogmatic devotion to his possession game which spectacularly backfired. Southampton took five points from 16 Premier League matches before promptly sacking Martin. The retired Scotland international has since struggled at Rangers and now finds himself flailing in England’s third tier with Leicester City.

United dodged that bullet but it remains to be seen what else Wilcox has stored in the chamber.