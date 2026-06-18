Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford ‘Plan’, Five Clubs Who Could Trigger Release Clause

Manchester United currently expect Marcus Rashford to return for preseason training following the 2026 World Cup, a new report states, and that stance will only change if a transfer is arranged before that time.

United could hardly have been happier seeing Rashford find the net in England’s 4–2 win over Croatia on Wednesday night. The winger’s club future remains uncertain, but if he’s performing at the World Cup, it’s win-win for the Red Devils.

With England leading 3–2 against a Croatia team finding out that time eventually catches up everyone—even Luka Modrić—Rashford appeared from the bench in the second half and put breathing room in the scoreline with a composed finish late in the day.

Having played his way back into the national during 2025’s brief loan at Aston Villa, Rashford stuck around throughout 2025–26 while plying his trade for Barcelona. He scored in September’s win over Serbia, but his Croatia strike was only a second England goal in almost three years.

The 28-year-old’s time with Barcelona, although now over, has been the reset moment he needed after losing his way at United during a wretched 2024.

Man Utd’s Current Rashford ‘Plan’

Rashford last played for Man Utd in 2024. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Rashford is still a Manchester United player—under contract until 2028—and fully welcome back. He was included alongside Bruno Fernandes in a daily World Cup roundup on the club’s website the morning after his England display and BBC Sport reports that the player is expected to report for preseason at Carrington once his mandatory post-World Cup, three-week holiday is over. That plan is at it stands, but will only change should a move be arranged before that time.

Should England reach the latter stages of the tournament as expected, his return would be around the same time the Red Devils are preparing to take their summer tour to the Republic of Ireland.

United ideally need a new left winger going into 2026–27. It could feasibly be Rashford, by August not far short of two years since his last appearance for the club. But if the player feels his course in Manchester is run, he could still pursue a transfer and the team would recruit instead. That he registered 28 goals and assists for Barcelona and is already contributing at the World Cup will serve to make Rashford far more appealing to prospective buyers than he was 12–18 months ago.

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Things are set up for a smooth permanent transfer, cutting ties completely 21 years after Rashford was first brought on board as a child. Reports this week have shed light on a $52.9 million (£40 million) release clause triggerable by any clubs other than Manchester City or Liverpool—it’s almost twice as much as the option Barcelona passed in the region of $35 million (£26 million) but still represents good value in the market for a player of proven elite-level output.

Rejoining Barcelona, although probably the player’s preference after quickly settling in Catalonia, is unlikely without considerable concessions. The Spanish champions opted against using their undervalued option to buy because it made more financial sense to sign Anthony Gordon instead.

A Barcelona deal for Rashford might only be achievable if he remains on the market by late August, but is determined to leave and Manchester United are backed into a corner to prompt a second loan. That scenario relies on no other clubs making an approach—or Rashford rejecting them—and it will be around nine or 10 weeks before it even becomes a possibility.

Which Clubs Could Trigger Rashford Release Clause?

Aston Villa

Rashford has already played for Unai Emery. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Although once a rare choice for top English players, Rashford has had a taste of playing abroad and ESPN reported that he now “favors” staying at United for the remainder of his contract rather than join another Premier League club. But if there’s one team in England who might persuade him otherwise, it’s Aston Villa.

Rashford clearly valued his time at Villa Park, working under Unai Emery, and even made a point of publicly thanking the Spanish manager for his input upon being named in England’s World Cup squad last month. Villa have Champions League soccer back on the calendar for 2026–27 and a Jadon Sancho-sized hole to fill, having covered a reported 80% of the winger’s huge salary during his loan.

Newcastle United

Newcastle need a replacement for Anthony Gordon. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

It would be a gamble and Rashford may need even more persuasion than if Villa came calling, but Newcastle United might be a strong option.

The Magpies finished 12th in the Premier League last season after struggling with balancing the demands of Champions League involvement. But no European soccer in 2026–27 means there is an expectation of surging back up the table.

Anthony Gordon effectively rendered Barcelona keeping Rashford pointless, yet there is now a void to fill on Newcastle’s left flank as a direct result. Rashford would cost Newcastle not much more than half of what Gordon has been sold for, making it an attractive deal if the club still needs to bring more money in than will be spent this summer.

Napoli

There are familiar faces at Napoli. | Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket/Getty Images

Napoli have helped Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund rebuild their respective careers after leaving Manchester United and the Serie A club could be in the market for fresh blood after being left in Inter’s dust last season—Antonio Conte’s team finished 11 points adrift in second place.

Romelu Lukaku’s almost total lack of availability because of injury in 2025–26 was troubling and the Belgian, who has changed clubs every two seasons or less since 2017, recently turned 33 and only has one year left on his contract.

Napoli recently triggered an option to buy winger Alisson Santos from Sporting CP, but fellow winger Eljif Elmas is expected to return to RB Leipzig with his option unused. Elmas made 44 appearances.

Paris Saint-Germain

Bradley Barcola could hold the key to a PSG transfer. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Let’s be clear that Rashford wasn’t signed as a starter by Barcelona. Rather, he was the primary cover option for any of the preferred front three, which got him plenty of game time. It would be no different at Paris Saint-Germain, where Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia rule the roost, but frustration over a backup role could push Bradley Barcola, a scorer in France’s opening World Cup win over Senegal, to the exit.

Barcola is one of those being linked with Manchester United to service the need on the left flank, so it could make sense for the clubs to discuss both players if they get round a negotiating table.

Rashford appeared more than satisfied with his role at Barcelona, ultimately making almost 50 appearances across all competitions, and PSG, going for a Champions League ‘three-peat’ next season, rotate players all the time to keep their starters fresh for European matches.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich could use a boost to the depth chart. | David Hammersen/picture alliance/Getty Images

It could be a similar opportunity at Bayern Munich.

If Rashford wants example of what Bayern can do for a player’s career, he need look no further than Harry Kane, utterly supercharged since trading England for Germany in 2023.

The Bundesliga champions are pretty set for attacking starters, with Luis Díaz enjoying an outstanding debut season on the left and Michael Olise in 2026 Ballon d’Or contention because of what he produced from the right.

Rashford could easily become the first point of cover for both wingers, as well as Kane, especially after Bayern decided not to keep Nicolas Jackson following his loan from Chelsea.

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