Man Utd Make Michael Carrick Decision As Two ‘Frontrunner’ Replacements Loom

There is reportedly an expectation within Manchester United that Michael Carrick will be fired following Sunday’s dismal defeat to Bournemouth, with Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann billed as the two leading “frontrunners.”

United’s demise at the hands of Bournemouth had been confirmed more than an hour before the final whistle. By the time the referee finally put the Old Trafford fans, players and Carrick out of their misery, the venom in the boos had faded.

Bournemouth’s traveling support had tired of chanting, “You’re getting sacked in the morning,” instead reveling in an entirely deserved 3–0 win just three days after recording the same scoreline against historic Italian giants AC Milan. United’s fans would instead fill the air with songs in support of Carrick, who may be the fall guy but is hardly the cause of the fault line running through this listing behemoth.

While the players, sporting directors and owners received a tongue-lashing from the crowd, it is the teary-eyed manager who is set to be relieved of his duties, Sky Sports News have reported.

Eddie Howe (left) and Julian Nagelsmann are both thought to be in the running. | Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images (Howe), Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images (Nagelsmann)

Conversations were already thought to be in the works surrounding the recruitment of a new Carrick replacement, but those have now been “accelerated.” Former Newcastle United boss Howe and recently departed Germany head coach Nagelsmann would appear to be the two names at the top of the shortlist.

Both are immediately available, but the similarities end there. While Howe offers Premier League experience from his time on Tyneside and at Bournemouth, Nagelsmann has never coached outside Germany. Howe took Newcastle into the Champions League with a fierce high press, while Nagelsmann revolutionized RB Leipzig by dialing down their chaotic work off the ball to focus on a possession game.

The calm outward demeanour of Howe clashes with Nagelsmann’s forthright reputation which earned him no favors at Bayern Munich. Howe wore the same club-shop tracksuit throughout his Newcastle tenure, and Nagelsmann cycled through four T-shirts during one match with Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

That United’s list of candidates can include two such contrasting characters says everything about the chaos gripping a club which can’t be solved by a simple managerial change.

Carrick Has His Say on Man Utd ’Farewell’

Michael Carrick trotted around the turf at full time. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

After the 4–1 thrashing dished out by Como on the lake in midweek, Carrick made a beeline for the sodden Manchester United supporters who had stuck it out until the end, offering two hands of apology. There was a similar tone to Sunday’s interaction with the crowd, as the visibly emotional manager once again patted the fabric covering his broken heart.

It was such an emotive scene that Carrick was asked if he had just embarked upon a farewell lap of Old Trafford. “No, not from me,” he assured Match of the Day. “There wasn’t a tear, just appreciation for the fans and what they’ve showed me.”

“I’ve got the energy for sure—it means so much to me,” Carrick added. “You have games to focus on and gathering the players. The responsibility of doing that I enjoy that—I love it, it’s what I’m here for.”

How much longer Carrick will be here for remains to be seen. The retired midfielder promised to “take responsibility” for a dismal set of results—United’s worst in 40 years—while offering: “I always do what I feel is going to be the best for the football club.”

It wasn’t a great day for anyone at Manchester United. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United’s chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox, the subject of Lisandro Martínez recent rant and unflattering chants from the crowd, watched Sunday’s collapse from the stands. There could very well be some tough conversations to come, but Carrick revealed that he hadn’t had any serious exchange during his first interaction with the executives.

“No, [they] just briefly came down like they always do after a game, but nothing out of the ordinary,” Carrick shrugged.

When he was bluntly asked if he expected to get sacked, the beleaguered head coach shot back: “I’m not expecting anything. It’s just digesting today—we knew it was an important day to try and get us moving forward, and we haven’t done that. For me it’s just digesting that, and the emotions at the end of the game is something I’ve not really had before.”

Carrick Shifts Attention Toward Man Utd Ownership

Manchester United’s decision makers are coming under serious fire. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

By the end of a spiky press conference, Carrick was quizzed on how Manchester United have found themselves at this stage of yet another downward spiral. After all, Bournemouth are unbeaten on their previous four visits to Old Trafford, earning victories against three different managers in the home dugout. As Carrick accepted, this is not just down the manager.

“If I really had the answers, I wouldn’t have let it happen,” he sighed. “If I could do something about it and there was something that I could really control, then I would’ve tried to do everything I can to not be in this position.”

It’s been 13 years since Manchester United were even in a Premier League title race, when all the failings of the club’s majority owners, the Glazer family, were covered up by Sir Alex Ferguson’s genius. Sir Jim Ratcliffe ploughed forward in 2024 to take control of sporting decisions to right this wayward tanker and has overseen even worse results than ever before.

At some point, someone in a position of power above the manager may, inadvertently or otherwise, consider their own role in this ongoing disaster.