‘Rock Bottom’—Man Utd Midfielder Confirms Serious Injury, Vows to Return Stronger

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte says he has hit “rock bottom” in the aftermath of his serious knee injury.

The Uruguayan was stretchered off in the first half of his country’s defeat to Spain in the final round of group fixtures at the World Cup, with immediate fears that he was destined for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

United confirmed on Sunday that Ugarte had suffered a “knee ligament injury”, shortly before the 25-year-old broke his silence on social media.

“A few days have passed since everything happened,” he reflected on Instagram. “Suffering the most serious injury a footballer can face in one of the most important matches in my country’s history, and seeing it end this way without being able to stay on the pitch and support my teammates until the final whistle, is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“Hitting rock bottom will make me stronger in every sense, and I truly believe that’s the case here. Without a doubt, when life wants you to stop, it finds a way to let you know. It’s up to me to take the positives from this. Success in life is about starting again every time you fall.

I’m incredibly grateful to Uruguay and Man Utd for being there for me from the moment it happened. A huge thank you as well to my family, my friends, and everyone who has sent me messages of support during this time. I’ll be back stronger.”

When Will Ugarte Return From Injury?

Ugarte’s World Cup came to a heartbreaking end. | Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

There has not yet been a public diagnosis of Ugarte’s injury. United described it only as an issue with his knee ligaments and the midfielder did not offer any specifics during his social media update.

That being said, Ugarte’s reference to “the most serious injury a footballer can face” is understood to point to an ACL tear, one of the most feared injuries in all of sports.

The typical recovery period for an ACL injury, which requires surgery to repair, is around nine months, although it can take significantly longer for a player to rebuild their match fitness and rediscover their best form. Many athletes point to ACL tears as a negative turning point in their careers.

A return in the late stages of the 2026–27 campaign would appear to be the best outcome for Ugarte, who could feasibly miss the entire season if he runs into any setbacks.

How Ugarte’s Injury Derails Man Utd’s Transfer Plans

Ugarte was expected to leave Man Utd this summer. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

The timing of Ugarte’s injury could hardly be worse for both player and club.

Having struggled under Ruben Amorim and seen his minutes limited by Michael Carrick during the second half of last season, Ugarte was widely expected to leave this summer in a deal which would have generated a sizable sum of money for United to reinvest in their midfield.

An exit is now impossible, with suitors all turning away from a player who may not even be able to play in the upcoming campaign. Ugarte has been robbed of the chance to begin reigniting his career, while United will lose out on the chance to raise some transfer funds.

The Red Devils will receive compensation for Ugarte’s injury, given it happened on FIFA’s watch at the World Cup, but that is primarily to support paying his salary while he is unavailable and will pale in comparison to the sort of money a transfer would have brought in.

United still need at least two new midfielders. Atalanta’s Éderson has confirmed he is on the cusp of being the first signing, while the search for a big-money replacement for Casemiro is ongoing.

An inability to sell Ugarte, coupled with Casemiro’s exit on a free transfer, means United will bring in absolutely nothing from their midfield unit this summer. If funds need to be raised, they will have to come from elsewhere.

As for Ugarte, he will likely still be available for transfer upon his eventual return, but his price tag will have plummeted as interested clubs wait to see in what sort of condition he returns. A loan exit in the summer of 2027 is most likely, which is of little benefit to United in the long run.

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