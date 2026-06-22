‘Practically Done’—Man Utd Target Confirms Imminent Old Trafford Transfer

Brazil international Éderson has confirmed he is on the cusp of finalizing a transfer to Manchester United.

A package worth around $52 million (£39 million) was agreed between United and Serie A outfit Atalanta before the World Cup got underway, although this summer’s tournament appears to have delayed the completion of the move.

There is nothing for United fans to worry about, however, as Éderson told Sky in Italy: “It’s practically all done.

“But I have to take advantage of this moment. I’m here [at the World Cup], it’s a beautiful thing that must be enjoyed to the fullest.”

Éderson’s move to United is expected to be completed later this summer after the World Cup comes to a conclusion.

What Next for Man Utd After Éderson Transfer?

Éderson is heading to Man Utd. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Midfield was always going to be the priority for United this summer. Casemiro’s exit leaves just Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte as the only natural options in Michael Carrick’s squad, and the Uruguay international is expected to depart as well.

United are ready to spend big on a new midfielder but are well aware they need at least two new faces in that area of the pitch. Needing to be smart with their money, the Red Devils moved quick to wrap up a cut-price deal for Éderson as he enters the final year of his contract with Atalanta.

The focus now turns to finding that blockbuster new arrival. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is among those under consideration but Manchester City’s increasingly expensive pursuit of the Englishman has forced United to look elsewhere.

Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United appears to have moved to the top of United’s list of priorities. The 21-year-old has a long list of superpower admirers, including Real Madrid, and is not going to be a simple signing.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Aware of the need for potential alternatives, United are known to hold interest in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, all of whom are expected to command significant fees.

Money could be raised through the sales of a number of fringe players. André Onana and Marcus Rashford are both available for transfer after returning from their respective loans with Trabzonspor and Barcelona, while Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee are both expected to leave in search of more minutes.

United have been tipped to pursue a new striker in the event of Zirkzee’s exit, although Carrick may be happy to persist with Benjamin Šeško alongside the versatile pairing of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC