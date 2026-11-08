Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Aston Villa: Carrick Teetering Despite Chaotic Comeback

Manchester United twice came from two goals behind as they clinched an astounding 4–4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, but the result still leaves enormous uncertainty over Michael Carrick’s future heading into the November international break.

An extraordinary comeback victory over Roma had bought Carrick at least one more match in the dugout, but the Red Devils were once again drenched in misery just four minutes into Villa’s visit. Quickfire goals from Alysson and Nicolas Jackson shocked the Old Trafford crowd, whose response was divided between stunned silence and defiant boos.

But, as was the case on Tuesday, Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot to kickstart an impressive United comeback. The hosts proceeded to bombard the Villa goal as they inched closer to a deserved equalizer, which was eventually provided by Youri Tielemans on the cusp of halftime as he lashed home against his former club.

However, history repeated itself early in the second period, as United conceded twice in quick succession courtesy of yet more dire defending. John McGinn restored Villa’s lead with an emphatic penalty, before a scrappy set piece was converted by Leon Goretzka to leave the home side in peril.

Another defeat seemed inevitable as United entered stoppage time with a two-goal deficit, but Patrick Dorgu inspired a remarkable turnaround. The substitute assisted Joshua Zirkzee and then headed home the equalizer from a corner, with the stalemate sparing Carrick’s blushes but leaving his team stuck in 18th place in the Premier League table.

The Problem That Won’t Go Away

United again conceded early doors. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

United found themselves in familiar territory as Jackson wheeled away in celebration in just the fourth minute. For the fifth match in a row, they found themselves trailing by two goals—although admittedly quicker than usual.

Never had the Red Devils been two goals behind so early in a Premier League fixture, with yet more comical defending proving their undoing. The ease with which Villa sliced through their hosts for the opening goal was alarming, if familiar, and a costly mistake from Senne Lammens was a gift they desperately didn’t need to give away.

No matter the opponent, competition or stadium, United simply can’t stop conceding.

Remarkably, it was an almost identical story after the restart, too, with United conceding two shambolic goals in the first eight minutes of the second half. Diogo Dalot’s rash challenge handed Villa the penalty from which they retook the lead, after which some embarrassing defending allowed Goretzka the simplest of tap-ins.

Of course, Carrick must shoulder responsibility for United’s increasingly dismal defensive record, but his players are consistently making amateur errors which appear set to cost him his job. If the 45-year-old is finally replaced, his successor’s first task will be fixing an atrocious defense.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

Few in red jerseys impressed. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Senne Lammens—5.3: Nutmegged for the opener and then parried directly into Jackson’s path for the second. Not for the first time this season, Lammens performed well beneath the standards he set during his debut season.

RB: Noussair Mazraoui—7.1: Assisted Tielemans’s strike. About the only positive he can take from another disastrous day for United’s defense—even if he wasn’t the worst of the bunch.

CB: Leny Yoro—5.9: Inexplicably headed toward his own top corner as Goretzka delivered Villa’s fourth of the match. An awful error which completely dented United.

CB: Harry Maguire—6.3: Made just two defensive contributions and completed only 74% of his passes before being withdrawn at halftime.

LB: Diogo Dalot—5.6: Couldn’t cope with the lively Alysson, which included failing to close him down properly as he fired Villa in front and then fouling him in the penalty area. Just dreadful from the fullback.

CM: Youri Tielemans—8.2: Drove home United’s leveler and created a series of opportunities with his passing from deep. Yet, his presence in midfield allowed Villa significant freedom on the counter attack.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—8.1: Tried his best to glue United’s porous midfield and defense together. Simply can’t play alongside Tielemans, though.

RW: Amad Diallo—7.3: Spurned some promising chances during the first half and was anonymous after the break. The Ivorian was guilty of profligacy at Chelsea last weekend, too.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—8.7: Didn’t need a second bite at his spot kick on this occasion, calmly sending Zion Suzuki in the wrong direction. At the heart of United’s initial recovery, and supplied the assist for Dorgu’s header.

LW: Matheus Cunha—8.2: The midweek hero sparked United’s first-half resurgence with a powerful run which drew the penalty, and he was often his side’s most energetic attacking influence.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—6.3: Completely isolated while leading the line, causing Villa’s defense absolutely no issues whatsoever.

SUB: Ayden Heaven (46’ for Maguire)—6.8: Couldn’t strengthen United’s misfiring backline.

SUB: Mason Mount (66’ for Tielemans)—6.6: Showed some fighting spirit at the very least.

SUB: Patrick Dorgu (66’ for Dalot)—8.3: Teed up Zirkzee with a fine cross and then proceeded to produce the equalizer with an unmarked header. What a cameo!

SUB: Shea Lacey (66’ for Amad)—6.3: Rarely involved.

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (82‘ for Mbeumo)—N/A

Subs not used: Karl Darlow (GK), Matthijs de Ligt, Andrey Santos, Jack Fletcher.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Lammens produced a really poor performance. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Since his seismic and decisive error with Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, Lammens has visibly lost confidence in his own ability. The 24-year-old hardly covered himself in glory during United’s last league match at Old Trafford—the 3–0 defeat to Bournemouth—and this was another underwhelming showing, which was epitomized by his dismal mistake for Villa’s second.

has visibly lost confidence in his own ability. The 24-year-old hardly covered himself in glory during United’s last league match at Old Trafford—the 3–0 defeat to Bournemouth—and this was another underwhelming showing, which was epitomized by his dismal mistake for Villa’s second. United are unlikely to ever be a serious soccer side with Dalot as a regular starter. The Portugal international produced a now trademark disaster-class at left back as he was tormented by Villa’s forwards, and his channel was evidently an area of the field Unai Emery sought to target. That speaks volumes.

as a regular starter. The Portugal international produced a now trademark disaster-class at left back as he was tormented by Villa’s forwards, and his channel was evidently an area of the field Unai Emery sought to target. That speaks volumes. Benjamin Šeško’s long-term injury has been one of many factors behind United’s malaise. The absence of an orthodox striker has significantly weakened Carrick’s offense, with Bryan Mbeumo struggling to replace the Slovenian’s output or physicality. Another timid performance made life too easy for Villa’s center backs.

struggling to replace the Slovenian’s output or physicality. Another timid performance made life too easy for Villa’s center backs. Some of United’s attacking players have escaped with their dignity intact. Fernandes departed with two goal contributions, Matheus Cunha was the liveliest spark in the final third and Dorgu deserves immense credit for his match-changing performance from the bench.

The Numbers That Explain Man Utd’s Bonkers Performance

This was a day for United’s rearguard to forget. They conceded 2.88 expected goals, five big chances and deservedly conceded four times .

. Another shocking performance means the record Premier League champions have now conceded 30 times across all competitions. That’s the joint-worst record across Europe’s top five leagues .

. Despite their defensive struggles, United actually created a bucketload of opportunities. They managed 3.55 xG, 26 shots and made six big chances .

. Carrick’s men have now won just three of their opening 15 matches, and none of their previous eight in the Premier League.

Statistic Man Utd Aston Villa Possession 56% 44% Expected Goals (xG) 3.55 2.88 Total Shots 26 12 Shots on Target 9 6 Big Chances 6 5 Pass Accuracy 87% 84% Fouls Committed 18 9 Corners 8 1