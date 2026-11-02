Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Roma: Carrick Welcomes Back Key Midfielder

In isolation, Manchester United may well have taken a few positives from Saturday’s 2–0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

However, it‘s much harder to feel anything but dread when such a result extends a winless run to nine games in all competitions. The writing is on the wall for Michael Carrick with the November international break looming. He may well have two more games to save his job.

It’s a huge week for the Man Utd boss, and an ominous one, too. Two tough fixtures are heading their way, starting with Roma’s visit on Tuesday evening. The Red Devils were outclassed by Como last time out in the Champions League, and there’s every chance the free-scoring Romans make a mockery of their hosts here before Aston Villa visit the Theatre of Dreams this Saturday.

Here’s how Man Utd could line up against Roma.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Roma

GK: Senne Lammens—There at least haven’t been too many calls for Lammens’s head amid Man Utd’s drastic slide. The Belgian will start again against Roma, tasked with keeping a high-powered offense led by Donyell Malen at bay.

RB: Leny Yoro—The Frenchman has settled into a rather unfamiliar role, with injuries in defense forcing the manager’s hand somewhat.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt—Lisandro Martínez will serve his suspension at the weekend, but he can’t, in all good conscience, be picked by Carrick midweek. Instead, De Ligt, who had quite the welcome back at Como, could come into Man Utd‘s backline.

CB: Harry Maguire—Unless Carrick turns to youngster Ayden Heaven, Maguire should expect to line up on the left side of Man Utd’s defense.

LB: Diogo Dalot—Luke Shaw is out until after the international break, so Dalot is poised to retain his place ahead of Noussair Mazraoui. Carrick may be tempted by a back three with Gian Piero Gasperini coming to town.

CM: Youri Tielemans—It remains unclear what Man Utd‘s strongest midfield configuration looks like, but the manager appears to trust Tielemans, who can’t recover but can at least pass the ball forward.

Pick Your Man Utd XI!

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Carlos Baleba has had a tough couple of weeks, and it’s still up for debate what exactly Andrey Santos supplies. So, with Mainoo appearing off the bench at Stamford Bridge, it seems as if he’s primed to return to the starting lineup on Tuesday after a few weeks out.

RW: Amad Diallo—The Ivorian’s niggle wasn’t discussed by Carrick postmatch on Saturday, so it’d appear that he‘s fit to play midweek.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Back in the starting lineup at Stamford Bridge, Fernandes spurned Man Utd’s best chance in a promising first half before the visitors collapsed after the restart. If the Red Devils are to get out of the mire, their captain must lead the way.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Marcus Rashford could be ready for minutes off the bench, leaving Cunha, who had a goal ruled out for offside at the weekend, as the most likely option to dovetail with Dalot down the left.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo was an outstanding Mike Penders save from scoring an extraordinary consolation in west London. Carrick has leaned heavily on the Cameroonian, only for Mbeumo to deliver sporadically.