Man Utd Rivals ‘Monitoring’ Uncertain Marcus Rashford Situation

Arsenal have reportedly emerged as a surprise suitor for Marcus Rashford, whose long-term future is seen as increasingly unlikely to be tied to Barcelona.

Rashford has spent 2025–26 on loan with Barcelona from Manchester United, with mixed results. The Catalans have an option clause to make the transfer permanent for a fixed $35.3 million (€30 million, £25.9 million) but are not expected to use it.

There has been talk of the cash-strapped La Liga champions trying to negotiate an even more discounted rate, although Manchester United are widely believed to have no intention of allowing that. If Rashford stays at Barcelona at all, it might only be in the form of another loan.

Although far from out of the question, it’s not clear if there is a future for him back at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim’s departure in January would certainly help that, while United lack a natural fit for his favored position on the left. It’s whether things can get back to the way they were prior to 2024, with cost also a factor given Rashford will be contractually entitled to a pay rise.

It hasn’t been clear where else the 28-year-old might go, although the Daily Mail now report that Arsenal are “monitoring the situation.” The same report cites similar Bayern Munich interest.

Why Arsenal, Bayern Munich Are Interested in Rashford

Arsenal might consider Rashford an upgrade. | David Price/Arsenal FCGetty Images

The Gunners’ left wing is arguably the weakest part of the attack, with Leandro Trossard a reliable, functional, but ultimately limited option. Yet the Belgian has the edge on Gabriel Martinelli, who has ironically been touted as a target for Barcelona to replace Rashford.

Were Rashford to join Arsenal—there are no details at this stage of any numbers that might be involved—it would be reminiscent of Danny Welbeck trading Manchester for London back in 2014.

The Mancunian forward had emerged from the United academy aged 17 and played 142 senior games before he was sold. Cruelly, his Arsenal career was plagued by injuries and it is only since joining Brighton & Hove Albion shortly before turning 30 in 2020 that he’s rediscovered himself.

For Bayern, Rashford would be the club’s latest recruit from the Premier League. Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz have supercharged the German team’s attack after joining from Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively. But while Rashford might not be a starter in Bayern’s strongest XI, he could still fill an important role as a versatile backup for all three positions.

How Man Utd Could Replace Rashford

Rafael Leão could solve an issue for Man Utd. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Matheus Cunha has been Manchester United’s regular left-wing attacker in recent months. The Brazilian has done an admirable job, but it doesn’t change the fact his favored position is central. Mason Mount has also been used there and faces a similar issue, while Patrick Dorgu has built his career on being an attacking fullback, rather than a specialist winger.

The aforementioned Daily Mail report names AC Milan’s Rafael Leão as one of “a number of options” United could consider. The Portugal international could move for $68 million (£50 million). But with the possibility that Rashford isn’t sold and returns to Manchester, nothing can realistically happen until his future—for at least the next year—is known.

Morgan Rogers has previously been rumored, even though the Aston Villa star has enjoyed his best form this season as a No. 10—he did score twice against United from the left wing in December.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is much more heavily linked, but would be a considerable gamble given this is his first pro season and his price could hit nine figures. Anthony Gordon wouldn’t be cheap either but is Premier League-proven, and Newcastle United could be forced to sell big players this summer due to financial considerations and missing out on Champions League qualification.

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