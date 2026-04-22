‘Golden Chance’—The Moment That Sealed Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona Fate, Man Utd Future

Marcus Rashford reportedly failed his Barcelona audition by passing up the “golden chance” he was offered to shine against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals earlier this month.

The Manchester United forward, who joined last summer on a season-long loan for the 2025–26 campaign, has made 43 appearances and has 25 goals and assists to his name.

But after a fast start to his new chapter—Rashford racked up seven La Liga assists in his first 12 appearances in Spain and scored Champions League braces against Newcastle United and Olympiacos in the early weeks of the league phase—the numbers have tailed off.

Rashford has also only started in 20 of his 37 appearances across La Liga and the Champions League, highlighting a status as primarily a backup player.

The 28-year-old’s goals in April’s back-to-back La Liga matches against Atlético and Espanyol were his first in the competition since the end of January. He also didn’t contribute any goals or assists in three Champions League knockout appearances against Newcastle and Atlético.

The Athletic writes that the latter seems to have been a particular problem. At a time when Raphinha has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, it is suggested that Rashford has not taken the chance to shine in the Brazilian’s absence.

Hansi Flick laid out in early April what the opportunity meant: “It’s a good chance now for him to show again, but we have other options [to replace Raphinha, too].”

After a poor performance from Rashford in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Atlético, Flick opted to start with Gavi on the left for the second leg. Rashford only came off the bench and was no better as Barcelona were eliminated.

Barcelona’s interest in keeping Rashford on a permanent basis has now “cooled” and there is no intention of triggering the existing $35.3 million (€30 million, £26.1 million) option to buy. While personal terms are not thought to be an issue, the Catalans are “considering other options” for forward recruitment. Manchester United are not expected to renegotiate the terms of a permanent transfer to make it a deal more appealing from a Barcelona perspective.

Who Could Replace Rashford at Barcelona?

Barcelona would love to sign Julián Alvarez. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If Rashford leaves Catalonia at the end of his loan, Barcelona would need to bring in another forward.

At present, Rashford is the primary point of cover behind Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. The squad’s only other natural frontline player is 20-year-old Roony Bardghji. Lewandowski, 38 in August and seeing a significant drop in output this season, could also leave.

Julián Alvarez and Harry Kane appear to be the ideal transfer targets. Whether either is realistic is another question entirely. Alvarez is priced at nine figures and likely too expensive, while Kane is firmly wedded to Bayern Munich and has shown no desire to leave.

Victor Osimhen and Omar Marmoush are named by The Athletic as alternatives, more for a central striker role. Osasuna winger Víctor Muñoz, a former Barcelona and Real Madrid youth player, is considered as a direct replacement for Rashford in a wide forward role.

Man Utd Return an Option for Rashford

Rashford last played for Man Utd in Dec. 2024. | Stephen White/CameraSport/Getty Images

Rashford appears to have embraced life at Barcelona, so leaving would be a wrench. Initially, at least, that would mean a return to Manchester United, where the contract he signed in 2023 still has another two years left.

It’s not out of the question that Rashford could be reintegrated at Old Trafford.

At his best, the England international has been a 30-goal per season player. He has been the only United forward since Robin van Persie in 2012–13 to reach that milestone, doing so in 2022–23.

Rashford’s issues at United began early into Ruben Amorim’s time as manager, prompting an initial loan at Aston Villa, before this season at Barcelona. Things have obviously changed considerably back in Manchester, with Amorim gone and the team suddenly more consistent and on the up.

A lot could depend on who is in charge next season, with interim boss Michael Carrick favorite to keep the job permanently and already familiar with Rashford as both a teammate and coach. Carrick has managed to raise the performance level in the team by utilizing a less complicated approach.

The 44-year-old, whose future is not yet confirmed, has left the door open: “Whoever’s here, I want to work with, and help them improve. At the moment, it’s this squad of players. There’s obviously players on loan, and whatever happens with that later on will happen.”

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