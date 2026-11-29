A large number of Manchester United players are reportedly desperate to see those in charge at Old Trafford held accountable for the team’s decline in recent years.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are now on their fourth permanent manager since 2024, with Mauricio Pochettino the latest boss in the firing line after failing to win any of his first three matches across all competitions. Saturday’s 4–0 defeat to Brentford was the second week in a row in which the Red Devils have lost by that scoreline.

While many fans have blamed the players, who undoubtedly have some responsibility for the poor on-field performances, some have also called out the leadership team at Old Trafford to demand some accountability for the years of decisions that have left the club in this current state.

According to Fabrizio Romano, that stance is shared across the United squad.

“There is something else at this club and what comes to our mind what happened with Ralf Rangnick in that famous press conference [in 2022] talking about many United problems,” Romano explained.

“Those problems are still here because it can’t be only the manager. That’s the feeling at Manchester United.

“I’m telling you one thing, that’s the feeling not only of those inside the club, not only among the fans, but also in the dressing room.”

Lisandro Martínez is the only player to have made those frustrations public, openly taking aim at director Jason Wilcox after a defeat to Atlético Madrid in October, but he is reportedly far from alone with those feelings.

“That’s the feeling at Manchester United and that’s the point because we have to involve in these conversations also the players, but also those who make decisions at the club,” Romano added. “That’s really important to mention.

“Someone was very surprised to see some of the quotes going around from Manchester United management over the recent weeks speaking in interviews talking about the right direction, talking about winning trophies and all the rest while Manchester United are really struggling to win one single game.

“It’s not about trophies and all the rest.”

Who Are the Man Utd Players Blaming?

Some United fans led protests against the hierarchy. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

The Glazer family that owns the majority of United have faced plenty of criticism over the years, and that animosity remains towards a group that have been accused of using the club for personal profit with no regard for the Red Devils’ future.

Rangnick, interim manager at the time, called for “open heart surgery” back in 2022 in one of the most memorable press conferences in Premier League history. That was before the new regime arrived at Old Trafford, so these concerns are hardly new.

Now, however, there are more villains in the story. Ratcliffe and INEOS are in control of day-to-day operations at Old Trafford and have been responsible for introducing a new hierarchy that makes the decisions on transfers, manager appointments and everything else to do with the team.

Omar Berrada was recruited as chief executive officer (CEO) in July 2024 after 13 years in various roles with rivals Manchester City. He plays a major role in deciding United’s general direction alongside director Wilcox, who joined from Southampton a few months earlier.

The pair do still answer to Ratcliffe, who takes recommendations from both before reaching a final verdict on United’s business.

Ratcliffe is believed to remain supportive of Berrada and Wilcox, but the under-fire duo are undeniably under significant pressure. No immediate changes are expected ahead of the January transfer window, when Wilcox and Berrada will be tasked with finding Pochettino the players he needs to get the team out of this mess.