Immersed in a historically bad start to the season, Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada accepted that a lot of the criticism he and the rest of the club’s hierarchy have received is “fair,” but he also believes “some of it does cross the line.”

United find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone for the first time in four decades, which led the club to fire manager Michael Carrick and replace him with Mauricio Pochettino during the November international break.

Much of the criticism regarding United’s dismal start of the campaign has been directed at Berrada and the rest of the club’s director and ownership group. In an interview with Sky Sports, Berrada addressed the disapproval.

“We take the criticism,” Berrada said. “A lot of it is fair. It is our responsibility to run the club. Yes, coaches have a very important role to play. Players, of course, have to perform at the highest level consistently for any coach really, because they’re part of a club that when you're wearing the shirt, you have an enormous amount of responsibility. And that responsibility means that you have to be giving your best every day in training, in the matches. And that’s the same for executives.

“So I understand the frustration from the fans. It’s absolutely normal. My commitment is that we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we put ourselves in a position where we’re competing to win titles consistently.”

Manchester United fans have made their feelings towards the club’s hierarchy abundantly clear. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

United’s leadership has come under fire even from within the club—Lisandro Martínez went on a fiery rant in which he took aim at sporting director Jason Wilcox last month. Berrada knows his position inherently brings dissent, but he’s also focused on what really matters: success on the pitch.

“It is, I’m not going to lie,” Berrada said when asked if it’s difficult to be subject to intense criticism. “But let’s be clear, we’re not the protagonists. This is not about the individuals, this is about the club.

“This is about doing everything we can to make our fans happy, and that means improving the results on the pitch, and that means getting a team that is performing to its maximum potential, that the fans can feel proud of.

“Being in this position comes naturally with the criticism and the scrutiny that we’re going to get. We accept it, some of it is fair, some of it does cross the line. I think we do live in this world of social media, where people like to generate negative stories about the club because it drives more engagement, and it drives more general noise and activity around the club. But we park that.”

Omar Berrada Explains Reasoning Behind Michael Carrick Sacking

Michael Carrick got the axe three months into his first season as Man Utd’s permanent manager. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Berrada also shared details of United’s decision to fire Carrick just three months into the season, revealing it was a difficult decision but one that he had to make.

“It was a very difficult decision to be honest,” Berrada admitted. “Especially given the affection everyone at the club has for Michael. When he took over the team last season, they did very well under him. They were playing some really good football, winning important matches. We qualified for the Champions League and finished third.

“We felt at the time he’d earned the right to continue leading the team. So when we started the season, it’s clearly been a lot more difficult than we expected. The results haven’t been good enough. I think we’ve dropped off in many areas

“We wanted to give ourselves until the November international break to really take stock of what was happening with the team, what were the areas that needed to be improved. And in the end, we took the decision to make a change of coach.

“Unfortunately, sometimes when you’re in the middle of the season, that's the one decision that you can make that can provoke a reaction, that can provoke a change in the dynamic. So that’s why we had to take the decision”

Omar Berrada Explains Why Man Utd Picked Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is now tasked with rescuing Manchester United’s season. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

With Carrick gone, Pochettino finally made his long-awaited arrival to Old Trafford as his successor. Berrada is confident the Argentine boss can help the club navigate their current difficult situation given his extensive resumé in European soccer. In only a few days at the job, Berrada can already see the impact Pochettino is having.

“He has a tremendous amount of passion and energy,” Berrada said about United’s new boss. “We see it already in the two days he’s been with us, there’s a buzz about the place, and he’s brought that with his staff. He has a very clear philosophy, identity of how he wants to see the team play.

“I think he’s coming just at the right time for him and us to be able to help the team and take us forward. He’s equally as ambitious as we are, which is: we want to win titles.”

United are in a very complicated situation and under immense pressure to resurrect their season. This adverse situation requires a manager that is able to withstand the pressure, and Berrada believes Pochettino is the right man for the job.

“I think in Mauricio we bring somebody that has just the right amount of maturity and experience at the big clubs to be able to put his arms around the players and to let them perform at their highest potential,” he said.

The Pochettino era begins on Sunday when United visit bitter-rivals Liverpool at Anfield. It’s a daunting opening act for the Argentine boss, who has plenty of work to do to turn around the Red Devils’ season.