Man Utd vs. Aston Villa: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United are aiming for an immediate return to winning ways when they face Aston Villa in a significant match in the context of the Premier League’s top-five race.

Old Trafford plays host on Sunday afternoon, with United returning to the Theatre of Dreams after losing for the first time since Michael Carrick took the reins as manager. His side was frustrated by a 10-man Newcastle at St. James’ Park, seemingly heading for a draw, but the Magpies, through William Osula late on, pulled a rabbit out of the hat to claim all three points.

The setback didn’t cost United their league position, with the hosts still third heading into the weekend’s action. They’re level on points with their upcoming opponents, but Chelsea could match their haul with a win over Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Aston Villa have lost back-to-back Premier League games, including a 4–1 defeat to Chelsea, but they regained a bit of momentum by triumphing in France on Thursday night. In fact, Unai Emery’s side was the only English team to prevail on the continent midweek, with their 1–0 victory over Lille setting them up nicely for a place in the Europa League quarterfinals.

Emery must be desperate to get his hands on his favorite trophy again, but Villa, despite their recent domestic woes, will also target a Champions League return by securing a top-five finish.

Man Utd vs. Aston Villa Score Prediction

Honors Even at Theatre of Dreams

Ollie Watkins was Villa’s match-winner in Lille. | Sameer AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images

Man Utd have dominated this fixture since the Premier League’s inauguration, with the Villans beating the Red Devils just six times in this competition. However, two of those wins have arrived within the past four years.

The visitors enter Sunday’s game with the wind in their sails despite the grittiness of Thursday’s win, and they’ll have to dig deep against Carrick’s side on Sunday. United’s defeat at Newcastle was a turn up, but one that they were trending towards based on previous performances.

The Red Devils have now underwhelmed in four consecutive games, but they are up against a potentially tired Villa outfit this weekend.

Fresh Red Devils: While the visitors worked hard for a midweek victory, Man Utd enjoyed another free week and were also absent from the FA Cup fifth round last weekend. They’ve had 11 days to prepare for this fixture, and we must expect an improvement from the stodginess that has plagued their most recent outings.

While the visitors worked hard for a midweek victory, Man Utd enjoyed another free week and were also absent from the FA Cup fifth round last weekend. They’ve had 11 days to prepare for this fixture, and we must expect an improvement from the stodginess that has plagued their most recent outings. Villa’s improving health : Key to Villa’s indifferent form in 2026 has been the injuries sustained in midfield. Amadou Onana and Douglas Luiz are fine replacements in isolation, but their engine room as a collective has struggled without Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara. Having McGinn back this weekend will be a massive boost for the away side.

: Key to Villa’s indifferent form in 2026 has been the injuries sustained in midfield. Amadou Onana and Douglas Luiz are fine replacements in isolation, but their engine room as a collective has struggled without Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara. Having McGinn back this weekend will be a massive boost for the away side. Start of an Ollie Watkins purple patch?: The Villa striker’s goal from nothing on Thursday proved to be the difference, and you wonder whether that was the moment Watkins needed to ignite a surge in goalscoring form. He’s scored just three times in 2026, with many calling for Tammy Abraham to take away some of his minutes. He has never scored against Man Utd in his career, but Watkins is capable of enjoying a hot streak and this United defense just isn’t the same without Lisandro Martínez.

Prediction: Man Utd 1–1 Aston Villa

Lisandro Martínez is still out injured. | FotMob

Carrick disclosed some positive injury news ahead of Sunday’s game, with Mason Mount expected to make his long-awaited comeback against the Villans. Mount has trained with the Red Devils this week and is set to be named in the matchday squad for the first time in seven weeks.

However, that’s where the good news ends. United are playing it safe with Lisandro Martínez’s calf injury, so Leny Yoro will once again partner Harry Maguire in defense. Matthijs de Ligt is still dealing with a rather mysterious back issue.

Noussair Mazraoui shook off a knock in plenty of time for Villa’s visit, but Luke Shaw will likely retain his status as United’s starting left back.

Carrick shouldn’t panic after the Newcastle defeat, sticking with the same formula in midfield and attack.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Šeško.

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Emery is having to juggle a top-five pursuit with Villa’s Europa League run. | FotMo

Jadon Sancho started in Lille on Thursday night, but the Manchester United loanee is not eligible to face his parent club on Sunday.

Emery will thus have to pick up a replacement down the right-hand side, most likely Leon Bailey, who returned to the club in January.

John McGinn was back in action after a lengthy injury layoff, with the Scot’s midweek cameo perhaps setting the stage for a start this weekend. More minutes off the bench may be more likely, though.

Youri Tielemans likely won’t see the field until after the international break because of an ankle injury, while Boubacar Kamara is done for the year. Matty Cash is hoping to recover from a knock in time for the trip to Manchester.

Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Bogarde, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Bailey, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Aston Villa Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Sunday, March 15

: Sunday, March 15 Kick-off Time : 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Anthony Taylor

: Anthony Taylor VAR: Jarred Gillett

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream

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