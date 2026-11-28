Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of his first game as Manchester United manager at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Brentford visiting the Theatre of Dreams.

The Argentine was almost able to write off his managerial bow at Anfield last Sunday, with Leny Yoro’s red card and Dominik Szoboszlai’s subsequent free kick finish meaning the contest was only going to go one way.

He would’ve been encouraged by what he saw at Sporting CP in the week, as his team earned a 2–2 draw on Matchday 5 of the Champions League, despite a particularly wretched refereeing performance from Szymon Marciniak, revered for his showing in the 2022 World Cup final.

While few expect the new manager to oversee a rapid turnaround in Manchester, their perilous position in the Premier League table means they can ill afford their domestic malaise to linger. Brentford, who have ascended to the lofty heights of sixth, will be fully confident of sticking the boot in.

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Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Man Utd’s defeat at Liverpool last weekend means they’ve won just one of their opening 11 Premier League games. It’s a historically poor start, with the Red Devils all the way down in 19th with a meager eight points. Only Crystal Palace are worse off.

Brentford’s form has been rather spotty over the past month, and unlike half of the division, they weren’t in continental action heading into the weekend’s action. Keith Andrews’s team thrashed Everton 4–0 on Monday night, benefiting from James Tarkowski’s first-half dismissal, by which point the Bees were leading 2–0.

Outcome Likelihood Man Utd 40.9% Draw 26.7% Brentford 32.4%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

Man Utd vs. Brentford Score Prediction

Pochettino Claims First Victory

Pochettino must’ve been encouraged by his team’s performance in Lisbon. | Pedro Barrelas/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The likes of Roy Keane would suggest that a club like Manchester United should always be beating a team like Brentford. The size of the two are incomparable, but Brentford have performed with a cohesion and tenacity that the hosts have been hopelessly bereft of this season.

They’re the better team, but there have already been signs of Pochettino leaving his mark. United looked far sharper without the ball in Lisbon, pressing high with precision to disrupt their hosts. That was encouraging, and there’s no doubt that the Theatre of Dreams will respond well to such an approach.

The physical aspect will be key on Saturday because the Bees are so often capable of overpowering and overwhelming teams. They’re direct, rugged and excellent from set-pieces.

THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF MAN UTD VS. BRENTFORD

Brentford have never won at Old Trafford. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

• Brentford’s away form: The Gtech Community Stadium remains a horrible place for visiting teams to play, and the Bees have claimed the bulk of their points at home this season. They've had more issues on the road and are yet to claim a Premier League victory away from the Gtech—drawing four of their five matches.

• Head-to-head record: Old Trafford was once a fortress, and so many Premier League teams have secured milestone victories during United’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson slump. However, Brentford are yet to win at the Theatre of Dreams in this competition. In fact, the Bees have never won away at United in their history.

• Not-so-esteemed club: After last week’s trouncing on Merseyside, Pochettino is aiming to avoid becoming just the third United manager to lose their first two league games in charge after John Chapman (1921) and Erik ten Hag (2022).

Prediction: Man Utd 2–1 Brentford