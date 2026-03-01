Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United’s push to secure a top-five Premier League finish continues on home soil this weekend, as Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford.

No team has collected more points in the English top flight since Michael Carrick returned to the Theatre of Dreams, with United’s resurgence thrusting them into a great position to play in next season’s Champions League.

A run of five wins and a draw under Carrick leaves them fourth with 48 points through 27 games. Instead of looking at Chelsea and Liverpool below, United must be targeting a stumbling Aston Villa in third. The Villans are just three points better off and likely to get dragged into the top-five dogfight.

The Red Devils’ positive momentum continued with a hard-fought victory at Everton on Monday night, with Benjamin Šeško’s completion of a slick counterattack sealing a crucial triumph.

Palace, meanwhile, are ten points clear of the drop zone and will surely soon put all their eggs in the Conference League basket, having progressed into the last 16 of the competition on Thursday night. Oliver Glasner’s side beat Zrinjski Mostar 2–0 at Selhurst Park to seal a 3–1 aggregate win. AEK Larnaca await in the next round.

Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace Score Prediction

Man Utd’s Momentum Too Much to Handle

Benjamin Šeško has been prolific off the bench. | MB Media/Getty Images

While Liverpool will be expected to beat West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday, Chelsea travel to league leaders Arsenal after Man Utd’s clash on Sunday. Thus, the Red Devils have a great chance of opening up a six-point gap between themselves and the Blues this weekend.

They came from behind to win 2–1 in the reverse fixture when Rúben Amorim was still at the helm, but Palace have enjoyed themselves at Old Trafford as of late, winning on their previous two visits.

However, the good feeling surrounding Glasner’s Eagles has dissipated, and they don’t seem to be playing for all that much in the Premier League.

Fresher Red Devils: Man Utd have undoubtedly benefited from an abundance of free weeks, and they relished another ahead of the weekend's action. On the contrary, Palace were once again in Thursday night action, with their place in the last 16 not secure until Evann Guessand struck in stoppage time. Glasner simply doesn't have a deep enough squad to oversee wholesale rotation on Sunday, so those same players will be wheeled out at Old Trafford.

In-Form Benjamin Šeško: The former RB Leipzig striker has scored three times off the bench since Carrick came in, and is surely due a start this weekend. Šeško is a stellar athlete who's showcased his poacher's instincts in recent weeks. United may be subject to a deep defensive block, and Šeško's profile will certainly be handy.

Steely Defence: Carrick hasn't only been able to unlock United's once blunt attack, but their ability to shut teams out has also been key to their success. They've kept three clean sheets in their previous six, and the absence of Lisandro Martínez didn't prove costly at Everton.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–0 Crystal Palace

Lisandro Martínez’s status is unknown. | FotMo

Lisandro Martínez was a late absentee on Monday night against Everton, and Carrick didn’t provide an update on the Argentine’s status in Friday’s press conference. Assuming he isn’t fit to return, Leny Yoro will partner Harry Maguire in defense.

Carrick must also be tempted into finally utilising Šeško in his starting lineup, given his continued success off the bench. The Slovenian international has earned his chance, and Amad Diallo is the most likely attacker to drop out of the team.

United’s XI should otherwise remain the same. They’re still without Matthijs de Ligt due to back injury, while Mason Mount is closing in on a comeback but isn’t ready just yet.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Šeško.

Crystal Palace Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Glasner’s squad isn’t deep enough for wholesale rotation. | FotMob

Glasner doesn’t have the squad at his disposal to rotate freely, and the Austrian, during the final few months of his Palace stint, may soon prioritise Conference League glory once they record enough Premier League points to all but guarantee survival.

The visitors are without attackers Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta, but January signing Jørgen Strand Larsen has hit the ground running. Fellow newbie Evann Guessand has scored in back-to-back games.

Jefferson Lerma is nursing a hamstring injury and remains on the sidelines, while Cheick Doucouré has endured an injury-plagued 18 months and is absent because of a knee issue.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Strand Larsen, Guessand.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Sunday, Mar. 1

: Sunday, Mar. 1 Kick-off Time : 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee : Tom Bramall

: Tom Bramall VAR: Craig Pawson

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League United States Telemundo, NBCSN, Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

