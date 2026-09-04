Man Utd Are Waiting for Benjamin Sesko to Catch Fire

Michael Carrick insists Manchester United will see “loads more” from striker Benjamin Šeško after a slow start to 2026–27 from last season’s joint top scorer.

Having netted 11 times in the Premier League, Šeško saw his debut campaign curtailed by a calf injury in early May. He had no World Cup commitment with Slovenia but missed the whole of preseason, instead working on building his fitness. Since the new season began, it’s been 33 minutes across two substitute appearances, no goals and no shots, on or off target.

United didn’t recruit a new forward during the summer transfer window and the plan is still for Šeško, who turned 23 in May, to be the long-term starting No. 9. He just has to stay healthy.

“Ben is improving his fitness all the time, he has had some time off, which was important. Moving forward, no setbacks and giving us and him the chance to stay fit for as long as possible,” Carrick told reporters on Friday, as United prepare to face Everton on Sunday.

Šeško had a slow start to 2025–26 as well, scoring only twice in his first 11 Premier League appearances. But he found his groove in the second half of the season and his next nine league goals were scored over a 14-match period from Jan. 7 to May 3.

“He made big strides last season, he is still young and adapting and developing, there is loads more to come,” Carrick reassured, days after a report that some United players had wanted the club to get another center forward during the summer to help share the load.

Sesko Doesn’t Have a Tough Act to Follow

Rasmus Højlund is not the only Man Utd striker to struggle. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Šeško will ultimately be judged by his goals, having not recorded truly prolific numbers in his career to date—his best tally in the Bundesliga was 14 during 2023–24, aged just 20.

There is time for that, but it’s also not like he is filling big shoes at Old Trafford. There has been a lack of a prolific, consistent and reliable goalscorer in the No. 9 role for some time.

A 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was the last Manchester United striker to exceed 15 Premier League goals in a single season (2021–22). Zlatan Ibrahimović, already a full decade ago, was similarly short term because of his age, while Romelu Lukaku didn’t stick around.

Anthony Martial went over 15 goals in the league only once, in 2019–20, and Marcus Rashford was actually a winger when he achieved that in both 2019–20 and 2022–23. Rasmus Højlund, Šeško’s immediate predecessor, struggled with the pressure in less than ideal circumstances.

Carrick: Man Utd Squad ‘in a Good Place’

Youri Tielemans has boosted the midfield. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Overall, United made four first-team signings while the transfer window was open, plus a handful of academy talents with potential to also be involved over the course of the campaign.

Midfield was the big target, with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba bought for a combined $209 million (£155 million). Karl Darlow also added experience as backup goalkeeper. And while there were calls to sign a left back, Carrick considers the squad in a “good place” and stronger than at the start of the transfer window.

"We went into the window wanting to come out stronger from the group we had last season and we have definitely added to that,” the manager said, calling it “a lot of good work” in the financial framework the club is working within.

Carrick is “absolutely delighted” with the new recruits. “You can always look at it and think there are other things we could have done or might have done, but some things become available. Largely, I think we are in a good place with the squad. We have players that are flexible throughout the team [and] can play in different positions as and when needed.”