The Missed Summer Transfer Man Utd Players Wanted to Happen

Manchester United didn’t add a new forward to the squad during the summer transfer window, which closed late on Tuesday night, but it has been reported that “some players” thought a new striker would have been a smart move.

United spent the summer focusing on central midfield, recruiting Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba for up to $209 million (£155 million). It had been a problem position last season due to a lack of depth, then exacerbated by Casemiro’s decision to leave as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte suffering a long-term injury at the World Cup.

With the new recruits, Carrick now has five midfielders at his disposal for the two positions, including Kobbie Mainoo and the emerging academy graduate Tyler Fletcher.

The club also reshuffled the goalkeeping department, allowing Altay Bayındır to leave on loan and bringing in Karl Darlow as an experienced backup to Senne Lammens.

With Lewis Hall labeled not for sale by Newcastle United and no other viable short-term deal available, there was no new left back. A new striker appeared to be at the bottom of the list of priorities amid brief links with Jean-Philippe Mateta and others. The squad seemed to have enough depth to cover and support Benjamin Šeško, but maybe not everyone agrees.

With Šeško still building fitness following an injury suffered in early May, Matheus Cunha has started both Premier League matches so far in the No. 9 role. But The Athletic writes that unnamed members of the playing squad had hoped to see a striker recruited because it would mean Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo operating “more in their best positions.”

What Is Matheus Cunha’s Best Position?

Matheus Cunha has been starting as a No. 9. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Mbeumo, although occasionally utilized up front last season, is United’s starting winger on the right, with Amad Diallo is his chief source of cover and competition.

Cunha spent much of last season on the left wing. He is mainly known as an inside forward or No. 10. But the latter position is locked down by Bruno Fernandes, while Marcus Rashford has returned to the squad to provide a genuine battle for minutes on the flank. Patrick Dorgu is also part of the conversation on the left and offers a different kind of threat.

The No. 9 role, particularly when Šeško is not fully firing and with significantly more demands on the squad because of the returning Champions League, is arguably Cunha’s best bet.

It’s also worth noting that he started four of Brazil’s five matches at the World Cup during the summer as a center forward, wearing the literal No. 9 on his back and scoring three goals. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers star is the most versatile of the forward options at United. Still, he is not a penalty-box striker like Šeško. Nor is Joshua Zirkzee, who is often pigeonholed as such because of Erling Haaland-esque physical frame.

Zirkzee remains in Manchester after Juventus opted to sign Nick Woltemade from Newcastle this week, and late interest from Everton following the collapse of their deal to sign Folarin Balogun from Monaco was blocked for coming too close to the deadline.

Could Man Utd Still Sign a Striker?

Man Utd wanted Karim Benzema 17 years ago. | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

In theory, yes. But, is it likely? Almost certainly not.

The transfer window has closed, but players who had free-agent status before the deadline passed can still be signed. It isn’t, however, unrestricted.

The deadline for Champions League registration has already passed, so new late additions would not be eligible to play in Europe until the next registration window prior to the knockouts.

For Premier League eligibility, there also has to be room in the 25-player squad, which does not count U-21 players born on or since Jan. 1, 2006 towards that quota. United currently have 24 players out of the maximum 25 permitted.

There are a handful of free-agent strikers on the market, but the plausibility and viability of signing one is low to nil. Karim Benzema, aged 38, following his release from Al Hilal is among them, as are Mauro Icardi, Joselu, Andrea Belotti, Cédric Bakambu and even Antony Martial.