Manchester United can inch closer towards sealing their return to the Champions League with victory over Brentford on Monday night.

The Red Devils’ hard-fought victory over Chelsea lifted the Red Devils up to 58 points with five games remaining—a 10-point advantage over the Blues in sixth. It’s now Brighton & Hove Albion who hold that spot after they beat Chelsea 3–0 in midweek to cost Liam Rosenior his job, but a win for United would move them 11 points ahead with just four games to spare—a surely insurmountable cushion.

United will be fully focused on the task at hand, and they welcome a Brentford side who are very much in contention for a top-six finish themselves. Keith Andrews’s side are extremely hard to beat, but they’ve recently forgotten how to win games too—their last five Premier League outings have all ended in draws.

Harry Maguire’s Timely Return

Harry Maguire is back from suspension. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

United were able to shut out Chelsea despite having a shortage of center backs. Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez were both suspended and Leny Yoro was injured, meaning Noussair Mazraoui—a fullback by trade— and Ayden Heaven had to step up and get an important Premier League clean sheet for the 13-time winners.

They succeeded in their mission, but Mazraoui is likely to drop back to the bench now that Maguire is available once more. Martínez is still banned for his hair pull on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yoro is doubtful, potentially handing Heaven another start.

Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu aren’t available due to their respective back and hamstring injuries.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts, suspended : Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro.

: Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford

Maguire could be the only alteration from last weekend. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—Despite facing 21 shots at Stamford Bridge, Lammens was only worked on three occasions. The Belgian will want another similarly comfortable evening when Brentford visit.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot completely stifled former teammate Alejandro Garnacho last weekend, but will be pushed harder by the speedy Kevin Schade, who has managed 10 goal involvements in the league this term.

CB: Harry Maguire—Noussair Mazraoui performed admirably as an unorthodox replacement at center back, but Maguire’s return is a massive boost for the visit of the division’s second top scorer, Igor Thiago.

CB: Ayden Heaven—Heaven grew into proceedings at Chelsea and deservedly clinched a clean sheet. Carrick will need him once again if Yoro is absent.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw will continue his streak of starting every Premier League match this season, an impressive feat considering the Englishman’s injury history.

CM: Casemiro—One of three remaining Old Trafford fixtures for Casemiro before his summer departure, the midfielder will prove a difficult man to replace following a fantastic campaign in the engine room.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—It’s difficult to believe that Ruben Amorim was unconvinced by Mainoo. The young midfielder was exceptional against Chelsea and continues to be a transformative figure for Carrick.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo’s enduring a lean spell after a terrific start under Carrick. He’s failed to find the net in his last eight matches and has been overshadowed by his forward teammates.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—All eyes are on Fernandes as he chases the Premier League assist record for a single season. Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne have both managed 20, with the United skipper currently on 18.

LW: Matheus Cunha—The provider of the winner against Chelsea, Cunha is always a class act—even when operating in a less familiar left wing role for the Red Devils.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—Šeško is at risk of being pigeon-holed as an impact substitute, the summer recruit regularly looking more impactful when rising from the bench.

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