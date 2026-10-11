‘No Restrictions’—Manager Teases Big Things to Come for USMNT Record Breaker

Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovač revealed that 17-year-old U.S. men’s national team rising star Mathis Albert will get “a lot more minutes” with the German giants moving forward.

The Greenville, S.C. native has been at Dortmund since 2024, joining the academy and slowly making his way to the first team. Back in April, he broke Gio Reyna’s record and became the youngest U.S. player to play in a Bundesliga match, making his Dortmund debut at 16.

Albert is now firmly part of Kovač’s squad and played 90 minutes in his season debut for the club when Dortmund defeated HEBC Hamburg in the opening round of the DFB Pokal. As Dortmund returned to action following the international break, Kovač admitted Albert is ready for an increased role.

From the academy to the big stage.



18-year-old Italian Samuele Inácio debuted as a starter, while US-born 16-year-old Mathis Albert made his senior debut.



Dortmund’s next generation has arrived. pic.twitter.com/XoxMOql8jn — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) April 27, 2026

“There are no restrictions,” Kovač said about Albert, via Bundesliga. “He is a very talented young man who is already showing really good signs in training, who has already played a cup game, and who sooner or later, probably sooner, will get a lot more minutes here at Borussia Dortmund than perhaps half a year ago.”

Albert was an unused substitute in Dortmund’s draw against Wolfsburg on Saturday, but he could start getting more regular playing time before the end of the year.

Mathis Albert’s Dream USMNT Introduction

Mathis Albert was briefly the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Although the 90 against HEBC Hamburg are the only minutes Albert has played at the club level this season, Mauricio Pochettino included him in the USMNT’s first post-2026 World Cup roster.

Albert made his senior USMNT debut against Peru and featured in all four wins Pochettino’s side collected during the September-October international action. Against Chile, in the second game of the window, the young forward found the back of the net, becoming the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history.

“It’s like a dream come true for sure,” Albert told Telemundo soon after his maiden USMNT goal. “Ever since I was young I’ve been dreaming to score for the national team, and yeah, I was really happy. I didn’t expect it to happen so fast, but I’m just very happy to be part of the team and make an impact from on the bench or if I start, whatever happens.”

The former LA Galaxy academy player admitted it was hard for him to sleep on the night he scored the record-breaking goal, a record that lasted only four days.

Fellow 2009-born U.S. talent Cavan Sullivan broke Albert’s record when he found the back of the net against Mexico. The pair of teenagers are two of the most exciting young talents Pochettino appears keen on integrating to the national team.

Sullivan is already bound for Manchester City when the turns 18, but there have been whispers that the Cityzens are also interested in poaching Albert from Dortmund to add another USMNT talent to their ranks.

For now, though, Albert will be hoping Kovač’s words are true and he starts slowly earning himself a more prominent role with the German giants. If he takes advantage of his opportunities and continues his development, then it could only be a matter of time before some of European soccer’s powerhouses come knocking.