Mauricio Pochettino said his priority at Manchester United is “winning games” after being questioned following Wednesday’s 2–2 draw with Sporting CP if he intends to ask Bruno Fernandes to stay at the club beyond this season.

The new manager hopes Fernandes, who scored both United goals in Lisbon against his former club—including a freak strike from distance, will “help us win matches.” It is clear that Pochettino is determined to get it right in the short term before looking at the bigger picture.

Fernandes is out of contract at the end of the season, although the club holds an option that would extend its expiration through 2027–28. He recently confirmed that a new contract has been offered—reports suggest he has turned down two proposals so far—and there are “no negotiations going on” at this moment in time while he focuses on winning games.

That could be what Pochettino was referring to in Lisbon when he told local broadcaster Sport TV “there is no conversation about that” in relation to Fernandes’s United future.

“He has been playing for many years and understands this sport well. Therefore, now we are going to concentrate on winning games and improving our performance.”

Pochettino’s admiration for Fernandes is clear, though. “Bruno is a star, an extraordinary player with a lot of experience,” the manager also said in Lisbon. “He is our captain and we hope he continues scoring goals to help us win matches.”

Fernandes, Pochettino on the Same Page

Fernandes is giving the same message as his manager. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fernandes has downplayed suggestions that he is holding out for more money from United.

Old Trafford legend Gary Neville painted a picture earlier this month that the club is entering a problematic position over Fernandes, who deserves the kind of squad-leading salary that Marcus Rashford—and formerly Casemiro—is paid. But, at the age he is—33 at his next birthday in September—and the club’s position on handing out such deals, it is not financially viable.

When speaking before United faced Liverpool, he denied that money has anything to do with not yet signing a new contract. Fernandes bluntly pointed out that, with interest from Saudi Arabia, he’s had multiple opportunities to leave for a huge payday.

For him, the contract stuff is on hold until it is the “right moment” for both parties. Getting back to winning matches is the important thing for Fernandes as well.

“We spoke about the contract at the end of last season,” he explained. “We came in the beginning of this season speaking about the contract, but about the context of the team and the club.

“I just put that to a side because I don't think it's the right moment, neither for me, nor for the club, to be talking about negotiations because the most important thing now is that the club gets back to win games.”

Pochettino Optimistic for Improvement

Man Utd were close to victory in Lisbon. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Speaking at the wider press conference in Lisbon, Pochettino said he is “so excited” by the prospect of continuing to work with Fernandes and the rest of the squad.

“I think all the players are very open minded,” he explained. “I think [they] all want to improve. I think we feel that they want to improve and do the best to start to win games and perform.

“I think this type of performance [against Sporting] makes us feel proud because they want, they care and I think we still have time to start to perform and win and to settle our principles, our standards, increase our standards, and perform in the way that the club needs to perform.”